Edgeware publ : Invitation to the presentation of Edgeware's first quarter report 2019

Edgeware's report for the first quarter report 2019 will be published at 07:30 CET on April 25
A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 10:00 CET the same day, where CEO Karl Thedéen and CFO Annika Norin will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or over the
phone. To participate in the conference call, call one of the following numbers:
SE: +46856642692UK: +443333009263US: +18338230590
You can follow and listen to the presentation on the following page:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/edgeware-q1-2019
The presentation material will be available prior to the conference on Edgeware's web via https://corporate.edgeware.tv/en/section/investors/
It will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after the conference on this page.
Contact: Annika Norin, CFO
Tel: +46708856774, E-mail: annika.norin@edgeware.tv
