Edgeware publ : new Virtual Channel Creation enables broadcasters to launch tailored live TV channels for OTT

04/02/2019 | 01:37am EDT

Stockholm, Sweden - April 2, 2019 - Edgeware has today announced the launch of its new Virtual Channel Creation solution that will enable broadcasters to offer a tailored 'lean-back' OTT TV experience to its viewers, and increase the value of their existing live content.

This new Virtual Channel Creation solution can be used to create alternative OTT versions of linear channels that are adapted for their audiences - such as fans of different sports teams, an age demographic or people watching in a particular region.

'Viewers can be overwhelmed by the amount of online content available and sometimes want a more 'lean-back' TV viewing experience', said Johan Bolin, chief product and technology officer at Edgeware. 'Our solution saves them having to proactively search for content of interest - which is sometimes known as 'lean-forward' TV viewing. The solution enables broadcasters to simply and efficiently create virtual channels. For example, building temporary channels, 'fan-channels', around highly popular live programs, such as sports or music events, and stitch that together with related content bits could offer a way to increase their stickiness'.

New online research from YouGov, commissioned by Edgeware, has found that that 89%* of adults across the UK, US, Hong Kong, Mexico and Spain would be interested in watching content aimed at their personal interests when watching traditional TV channels.

Edgeware's Virtual Channel Creation solution also lowers the cost of delivering existing OTT channels with regional variations - such as local news and weather - because you only need to encode and store the common content once to deliver every variation. It can also be used to manage restrictions in content distribution rights by inserting replacement programs or providing a blackout solution, even for time-shifted content.

Virtual Channel Creation is based on 'channel stitching' and 'blackout' technology and resides within Edgeware's TV Content Capture and TV Repackager products. It further enhances the customization options from Edgeware's set of origin software products, which already provide frame accurate segmentation to enable glitch-free personalized ads.

The new solution will be on show for the first time on the Edgeware and Cavena booth (SU8624) at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas between April 8-11.

* Figures are from YouGov Plc, an international data and analytics group. Total sample size was 6,555 adults; 1,310 US adults, 1,011 Spanish adults, 1,060 Mexican adults, 1,000 Hong Kong adults, 2,174 UK adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28th February and 15th March 2019. The survey was carried out online.

About Edgeware

Edgeware supplies operators and content providers with systems to deliver modern TV services over the Internet at a huge scale. Edgeware's unique technology provides an outstanding viewing experience that allows its customers to retain control of their content. Edgeware has more than 200 customers and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with staff across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

For more information, please visit www.edgeware.tv

Edgeware media contact:

Richard Brandon, Chief Marketing Officer

richard.brandon@edgeware.tv

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on April 2, 2019.

Disclaimer

Edgeware AB published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 05:36:13 UTC
