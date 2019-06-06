Edgewater Bank Opens Loan Office in Greenville, MI

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (EGDW), the holding company for Edgewater Bank, announced plans to open a Loan Production Office (“LPO”) in Greenville, MI. The new LPO will initially provide commercial lending services to Greenville and the surrounding areas but will also add residential lending services in the near future.



Amy Homich, a 38-year banking veteran and 22-year Greenville resident, will serve as Vice President of Edgewater Bank and operate out of the Greenville LPO. Homich is a graduate of Indiana University and the Graduate School of Banking at University of Wisconsin, as well as many industry-specific educational programs. She has been active in the Montcalm County area, serving in leadership roles with the Greenville Rotary Club, Greenville Area Community Foundation, Montcalm County Fair Association, Montcalm County Habitat for Humanity, and the Spectrum Health United Hospital. Homich is a past recipient of the “Woman of the Year” award given by the Women’s Action Network.

Richard E. Dyer, President & CEO of Edgewater Bank stated, “I’ve known and worked with Amy through past banking affiliations. She is an excellent banker and dedicated community member. Amy knows and understands her market and will be a strong advocate of Edgewater’s community banking philosophy.” Dyer also noted, “Amy will have the flexibility, autonomy, and resources to serve Greenville and the surrounding market areas because of the confidence we have in her abilities and experience and the fact that she will be living and working in the community.”

Dyer indicated that the Greenville area was an attractive market for Edgewater because of Homich, but also because of knowledge of the market through previous banking experiences. He also indicated that the Greenville business community is similar to other markets served by Edgewater Bank in that it seeks personalized high-touch service from professionals who are active and involved in the community.

Homich commented about her new role with Edgewater, “I look forward to continuing to serve the community and working for an organization that places so much effort and attention on client service, community involvement, and flexible banking practices.”

Based in Saint Joseph, Michigan, Edgewater Bancorp is the bank holding company for Edgewater Bank. Edgewater Bank provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer loan and deposit banking services from 5 full-service banking offices in St. Joseph, Bridgman, Buchanan, Coloma, and Royalton Township, plus loan production offices in Fremont and Greenville, MI. Edgewater Bancorp’s common stock is listed under the symbol "EGDW." Additional information about Edgewater may be found at www.edgewaterbank.com.