EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC.

(YFI)
Edgewater Wireless : Announces Delay in Filing Under CSA Instrument Governing Relief under COVID-19 Duress

03/30/2020 | 08:39pm EDT

Pursuant to CSA Instruments BC Instrument 51-515 and Ontario Instrument 51-502

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) has announced that due to circumstances created by the COVID – 19 pandemic it will not be filing its Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months ended January 31, 2020 by the scheduled due date of March 31, 2020 (as required by section 4.4(b) of National Instrument 51-102), nor will the Management Discussion and Analysis covering the same period be filed by it scheduled due date (as required by section 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102).

As required by BC Instrument 51-515 and Ontario Instrument 51-502, the Company discloses the following:

  • The Company’s management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until its Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months ended January 31, 2020 and the related the Management Discussion and Analysis (the “Financial Reports”) have been filed;
  • The Company expects to file the Financial Reports on or about April 9th, 2020; and
  • Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the Company’s most recent filing of its interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We deliver advanced silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 0,00 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 10 184x
Capi. / Sales2021 679x
Capitalization 5,09 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,03  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Skafel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Imrie Chairman
Robert L. J. Harper Chief Financial Officer
Hubert A. J. Whyte Independent Director
Jane Barratt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC.-53.85%4
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-15.93%164 631
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-28.46%36 571
ZTE CORPORATION1.50%25 889
ERICSSON AB-9.56%24 602
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.23%23 040
