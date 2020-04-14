Log in
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC.

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC.

(YFI)
Edgewater Wireless : files Financial Statements and MD&A on SEDAR for the Quarter ended January 31, 2020

04/14/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Company focusing on groundbreaking Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing Silicon

April 14, 2020 - Ottawa, Canada - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, announced the Financial Statements and the supporting Management Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ending January 31, 2020 are available on SEDAR.

Accomplishments for the period reflect our increased focus on disrupting the status quo. Commercial activities were targeted on select Tier 1 prospects with advanced stage residential RFPs. Key initiatives supported driving the adoption of our innovative Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing approach into the $12.6 billion residential (home) Wi-Fi market.

Q3 2020 Accomplishment Highlights:

  • Silicon Migration: Plans to migrate silicon to a cost-optimized, volume production process has been successfully accelerated and requires additional capital for completion.
  • Strengthening IP Portfolio with Patent Award: Continues to expand patent family underpinning shareholder value creation.
  • Dual Channel Wi-Fi™ progresses to broader acceptance with Linux movement: Embedded capability available for development across a wide range of devices.
  • Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing Development Kit release: Hardware and software development platform to unlock the power of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing for residential and enterprise applications
  • Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing report published: Disruptive White Paper offers a path to the next generation of Wi-Fi - today.

Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing offers breakthrough performance, dividing the available spectrum, and exposing a new level of Wi-Fi spectrum granularity for service providers and developers to exploit. Edgewater's groundbreaking MCSR™ silicon and advanced Access Point solutions deliver next-generation Wi-Fi performance today.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We deliver advanced silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater's Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.

###

Edgewater Wireless Investor Contact:
Andrew Skafel
President and CEO
T: +1 613-271-3710
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
W: www.edgewaterwireless.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words 'expect', 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'objective', 'ongoing', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should', 'believe', 'plans', 'intends' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 13:07:06 UTC
