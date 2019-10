Edgewater Wireless : to be awarded Patent for Method And Apparatus To Track Gain Variation In Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) Systems

Expands Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing thought leadership and licensing opportunities

October 10, 2019 - Ottawa, Canada - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, will be granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Method And Apparatus To Track Gain Variation In Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) Systems. Advances in Edgewater's techniques enable Wi-Fi Network Slicing and wireless systems to deliver more effective, error-free reception and more efficient, data-rich transmission of signals.

Edgewater Wireless holds the key to the next generation of Wi-Fi - Spectrum Slicing. With Edgewater Wireless' patented radio architecture, Wi-Fi infrastructure becomes ready for the global proliferation of Wi-Fi devices both, modern and legacy. With over 3-billion Wi-Fi enabled devices added over the last 12-months[1], and ever more Wi-Fi enabled entertainment and IoT devices emerging, high-density Wi-Fi is everywhere and is slated to dominate the $12.9 billion Consumer (home) market[2]. IoT devices, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, security cameras and more are now all contending for Wi-Fi airtime. Edgewater's patented approach to Wi-Fi is making airtime more highly available for all of these devices.

Edgewater's patented approach and expertise will enable silicon manufacturers to implement Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing on their platforms, dramatically reducing time to market for the next phase of residential Wi-Fi innovation - high-density capacity management.

'We're pleased the USPTO continually recognizes innovation and this latest award fortifies our leading position in the next generation of Wi-Fi - Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing,' said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. 'As we begin to engage licensing opportunities, our expanding portfolio, combined with our team's expertise, is continuing our focus on generating shareholder value.'

