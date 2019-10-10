Log in
Edgewater Wireless : to be awarded Patent for Method And Apparatus To Track Gain Variation In Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) Systems

10/10/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Expands Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing thought leadership and licensing opportunities

October 10, 2019 - Ottawa, Canada - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, will be granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Method And Apparatus To Track Gain Variation In Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) Systems. Advances in Edgewater's techniques enable Wi-Fi Network Slicing and wireless systems to deliver more effective, error-free reception and more efficient, data-rich transmission of signals.

Edgewater Wireless holds the key to the next generation of Wi-Fi - Spectrum Slicing. With Edgewater Wireless' patented radio architecture, Wi-Fi infrastructure becomes ready for the global proliferation of Wi-Fi devices both, modern and legacy. With over 3-billion Wi-Fi enabled devices added over the last 12-months[1], and ever more Wi-Fi enabled entertainment and IoT devices emerging, high-density Wi-Fi is everywhere and is slated to dominate the $12.9 billion Consumer (home) market[2]. IoT devices, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, security cameras and more are now all contending for Wi-Fi airtime. Edgewater's patented approach to Wi-Fi is making airtime more highly available for all of these devices.

Edgewater's patented approach and expertise will enable silicon manufacturers to implement Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing on their platforms, dramatically reducing time to market for the next phase of residential Wi-Fi innovation - high-density capacity management.

'We're pleased the USPTO continually recognizes innovation and this latest award fortifies our leading position in the next generation of Wi-Fi - Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing,' said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. 'As we begin to engage licensing opportunities, our expanding portfolio, combined with our team's expertise, is continuing our focus on generating shareholder value.'

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We deliver advanced silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater's Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.

###

Edgewater Wireless Investor Contact:
Andrew Skafel
President and CEO
T: +1 613-271-3710
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
W: www.edgewaterwireless.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words 'expect', 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'objective', 'ongoing', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should', 'believe', 'plans', 'intends' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

[1] [1] Wireless Broadband Alliance Infographic (https://www.wballiance.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Infographic-Wide-Version.pdf)

[2] Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-wi-fi-router-and-extender-market-to-be-worth-us-129569-mn-by-2026-transparency-market-research-681596821.html

Disclaimer

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 14:10:03 UTC
