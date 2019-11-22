Log in
Edgewell Personal Care : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/22/2019 | 01:41pm EST

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences. The events will include webcast presentations by Rod Little, Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Sullivan, Edgewell's Chief Financial Officer.

  • Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, New York, NY.
    Presenters: Rod Little, President and CEO and Dan Sullivan, CFO
    December 3, 2019 at 8:00 AM ET.
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference, Boca Raton, FL.
    Presenter: Dan Sullivan, CFO
    December 4, 2019 at 7:30 AM ET.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link: 

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog® and Jack Black® sun and skin care products; Playtex® infant feeding and Diaper Genie®; and Wet Ones® moist wipes.  The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

