Edgewell Personal Care : Releases its 2018 Sustainable & Ethical Operations Report

SHELTON, Conn., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Co. [NYSE: EPC] has released its second annual Sustainable and Ethical Operations Report, highlighting the efforts of the company and its colleagues to innovate and challenge conventions to advance its focus on operating ethically and decreasing its impact on the planet.

"Edgewell is fully committed to a culture of responsibility and transparency, while understanding the importance of sharing the impact of our sustainability efforts with our stakeholders, partners, and colleagues," said Rod Little, Edgewell president and CEO. "We live by our values through our daily interactions with each other, our customers, consumers, shareholders, and in the communities we operate. Establishing these as priorities keeps us humble and accountable and enables us to refine our purpose year after year."

The Sustainability and Ethical Operations Report 2018 addresses topics in three key categories: People, Product and the Planet. Highlights from the new report include:

People:

With nearly 6,000 colleagues, Edgewell consistently maintained its world-class safety rate of less than 1 in 100 workers reporting an injury on the job. In 2018 the global injury rate was .75.

In the United States , 90.2% of its colleagues that left on parental leave returned to work, far surpassing national averages*.

, 90.2% of its colleagues that left on parental leave returned to work, far surpassing national averages*. In 2018, Edgewell men's shaving brand Schick, launched "The Man I Am" campaign. The program recognizes and encourages individuality by praising men for who they are, instead of telling them who they should be.

Compared with 34% in 2015/2016, in 2018 96.7% of Edgewell's global workforce received performance and development reviews, reinforcing the company's commitment to developing and growing its talent.

Product:

Bulk shipping from plastic to paper trays reduced plastic by 48.8 metric tons.

In 2018, Edgewell launched a Supplier CSR Performance Monitoring program to actively monitor and verify supply chain standards against its own corporate sustainability goals. The company created a scorecard based on a 100-point scale to track 21 criteria across the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The results – 108 suppliers netted an average score of 48.9, well above the median industry score of 42.2.

To reduce Palm Oil usage, Edgewell used Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil-certified (RSPO) products. In fiscal 2018, the company maintained its RSPO-certified products at 95%.

Men's skin-care brand Bulldog introduced a razor with sustainable handles made from bamboo and encased in fully recyclable packaging, and also moved from 100% petrol-based plastic to bio-based sugarcane plastic for its tubes.

Planet

Since becoming a standalone company in 2015, Edgewell has cut its total solid waste by 15.2% to 19,073 metric tons.

Since 2015, it has also diverted more than 52 metric tons of hazardous solid waste and 3,432 metric tons of non-hazardous solid waste from landfills.

Edgewell operates three zero-landfill or near-zero-landfill facilities around the world and recycles nearly 45% of its total waste.

Edgewell cut volatile organic compounds (VOCs) by 52.3% to 41 metric tons.

For more information and additional highlights, view the Edgewell Personal Care Sustainable & Ethical Operations Report 2018, at http://www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog® and Jack Black® sun and skin care products; Playtex® infant feeding and Diaper Genie®; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

*Motherhood in America, Ovea Health, 2017 Report

