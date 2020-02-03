Log in
EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

(EPC)
FTC Moves to Block Edgewell Personal Care Buy of Harry's Inc

02/03/2020 | 10:16am EST

By Chris Wack

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it authorized the Bureau of Competition to file suit to enjoin Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s (EPC) proposed $1.37 billion acquisition of its key competitor, Harry's Inc.

The FTC said its complaint alleges that the proposed combination would eliminate one of the most important competitive forces in the shaving industry, and the loss of Harry's as an independent competitor would remove a critical disruptive rival that has driven down prices and spurred innovation in an industry that was previously dominated by two main suppliers, one of whom is the acquirer.

The FTC has issued an administrative complaint, and has also authorized staff to file a complaint requesting a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to maintain the status quo pending a trial.

The FTC's complaint alleges that for many years, Edgewell and Procter & Gamble (PG) operated their respective Schick and Gillette brands of men's razors and Intuition/Hydro Silk and Venus brands of women's razors, as a duopoly characterized by annual price increases that weren't driven by changes in costs or demand.

After Harry's launched in 2016, the complaint says, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell reduced prices and developed previously unavailable value-priced products, generating significant benefits for consumers.

By bringing the disruptive Harry's under Edgewell's control, the complaint alleges, the proposed acquisition would eliminate important and growing competition among suppliers of wet shave razors, and would inflict significant harm on consumers of razors across the U.S.

The commission vote to issue the administrative complaint and to authorize staff to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction was 5-0. The administrative trial is scheduled to begin June 30, 2020.

Edgewell Personal Care shares rose 8% to $27.93 in early trading.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY 7.47% 27.77 Delayed Quote.-16.60%
EXPLOSIFS ET PRODUITS CHIMIQUES 0.00% 765 Real-time Quote.0.00%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.66% 125.3654 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 136 M
EBIT 2020 282 M
Net income 2020 159 M
Debt 2020 656 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 1 402 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rod Ryan Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Hunter Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Anthony Hutchison Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
R. David Hoover Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY-16.60%1 433
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.22%311 028
UNILEVER N.V.2.87%149 694
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-5.51%71 484
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD4.85%62 245
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY7.18%59 539
