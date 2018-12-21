Log in
Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC    EDIN   GB0003052338

EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EDIN)
12/21 04:24:49 pm
601 GBp
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/21/2018 | 03:27pm CET

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Glen Suarez
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 549300HV0VXCRONER808
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 25p each
 

GB0003052338
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares from a personal pension plan and Repurchase of Ordinary Shares into a personal account
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Transaction Price(s) Volume(s)
Sale 593p 35,000
Purchase 601p 35,000
d) Aggregated information AS PER ABOVE TRANSACTIONS
e) Date of the transaction 21/12/2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2018
