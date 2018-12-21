Edinburgh Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Glen Suarez
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300HV0VXCRONER808
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 25p each
GB0003052338
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Ordinary Shares from a personal pension plan and Repurchase of Ordinary Shares into a personal account
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Sale
|593p
|35,000
|Purchase
|601p
|35,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|AS PER ABOVE TRANSACTIONS
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21/12/2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange