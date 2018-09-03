Log in
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

09/03/2018 | 04:24pm CEST

HEADLINE:              Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 29 June 2018 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco.  You will need to select the relevant company or share class on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

3 September 2018


