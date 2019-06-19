Log in
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

06/19/2019

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:  PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 19 June 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 85,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 593.1246p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 770,000 ordinary shares held in treasury and 194,896,734 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

19 June 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
