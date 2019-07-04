Log in
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

07/04/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:   PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 4 July 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 95,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 588.0067p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 1,303,261 ordinary shares held in treasury and 194,363,473 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

4 July 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
