Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC    EDIN   GB0003052338

EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:55am EDT

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:  PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 13 September 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 75,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 581.5558p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 8,525,561 ordinary shares held in treasury and 187,141,173 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

13 September 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST
11:55aEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/11EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/09EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/06EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/04EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/02EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/29EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/27EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/23EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/21EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group