Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc    EWI   GB0002916335

EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EWI)
09/11 05:35:15 pm
970 GBp   -0.82%
EDINBURGH WORLD : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
09/06EDINBURGH WORLD : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
09/04EDINBURGH WORLD : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity

09/11/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc

Issue of Equity

The Board of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 100,000 ordinary shares of 5p each (the 'New Shares') on 11 September 2018 in order to meet ongoing market demand. The New Shares, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares, were issued for cash at a price of 974.00p per ordinary shareand at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 56,389,739 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 56,389,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

11 September 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JUA8RKIDDLH380

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares.

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:06:01 UTC
