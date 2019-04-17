Log in
EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EWI)
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity

04/17/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc

Issue of Equity

The Board of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 500,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the 'New Shares') on 17 April 2019 in order to meet ongoing market demand. The New Shares, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares, were issued for cash at a price of 187.25p per ordinary shareand at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 292,648,695 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 292,648,695.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

17 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JUA8RKIDDLH380

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares.

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:17:01 UTC
