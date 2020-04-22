Log in
Advisory for Thursday, April 30: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/22/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

Edison International (NYSE:EIX):

WHAT:

 

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

1:30 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time).

 

 

 

NUMBERS:

 

1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States.

 

 

1-312-470-0178 – for international callers.

 

 

 

PASSCODE:

 

Edison

 

 

 

WEBCAST:

 

www.edisoninvestor.com

 

 

 

REPLAY:

 

 

In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone

replay will be available through May 15 at 5:59 PM (PST) at the following

numbers:

 

 

 

 

 

1-866-396-8265 – for callers in the United States.

 

 

1-203-369-0540 – for international callers.

 

 

Passcode: 5284

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), through its subsidiaries, is a distributor and generator of electric power, as well as a provider of energy services and technologies, including renewable energy. Headquartered in Rosemead, Calif., Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a portfolio of competitive businesses that provide commercial and industrial customers with energy management and procurement services. Edison Energy is independent from Southern California Edison.


© Business Wire 2020
