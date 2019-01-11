Log in
EDISON INTERNATIONAL (EIX)
DEADLINE TUESDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Edison International and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/11/2019 | 11:28am EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Edison International (“Edison” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EIX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Edison did not maintain safe electrical transmission equipment in line with safety rules and regulations in accordance with state law. The Company’s unsafe equipment created an increased risk of causing wildfires in California. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Edison, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
