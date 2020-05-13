Edison International : Announces Completion of 2020 Financing Plan

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today announced it has completed an $800 million common stock offering in a registered direct placement. This new equity capital is being provided by a number of existing investors. The shares will be sold at a price of $56.41 per share, which was the closing price on May 12, 2020, the last trading day prior to entering into this transaction. The transaction is expected to close on May 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in net proceeds of $785 million.

This $800 million transaction adds to the approximately $100 million of equity raised in the first quarter to complete Edison International’s previously disclosed 2020 financing plan. The 2020 financing plan also included $400 million of debt that was issued earlier this year.

“The timely execution of this equity issuance further de-risks our balance sheet,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “We expect minimal equity requirements to fund our ongoing capital expenditures program beyond 2020 based on our underlying assumptions for our core business.”

Pizarro added, “This equity investment, which reflects strong demand from long-term institutional investors, supports substantial investment opportunities at our subsidiary, Southern California Edison, including its ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts and its role in creating a clean energy future. SCE has a robust capital program over the next few years that, if approved by its regulator, will invest more than $5 billion annually on infrastructure replacement, transportation electrification, transmission infrastructure and wildfire mitigation.”

Moelis & Company, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Barclays are serving as placement agents to Edison International and are represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP are serving as legal advisors to Edison International.

