Edison International : Announces Completion of 2020 Financing Plan

05/13/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today announced it has completed an $800 million common stock offering in a registered direct placement. This new equity capital is being provided by a number of existing investors. The shares will be sold at a price of $56.41 per share, which was the closing price on May 12, 2020, the last trading day prior to entering into this transaction. The transaction is expected to close on May 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in net proceeds of $785 million.

This $800 million transaction adds to the approximately $100 million of equity raised in the first quarter to complete Edison International’s previously disclosed 2020 financing plan. The 2020 financing plan also included $400 million of debt that was issued earlier this year.

“The timely execution of this equity issuance further de-risks our balance sheet,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “We expect minimal equity requirements to fund our ongoing capital expenditures program beyond 2020 based on our underlying assumptions for our core business.”

Pizarro added, “This equity investment, which reflects strong demand from long-term institutional investors, supports substantial investment opportunities at our subsidiary, Southern California Edison, including its ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts and its role in creating a clean energy future. SCE has a robust capital program over the next few years that, if approved by its regulator, will invest more than $5 billion annually on infrastructure replacement, transportation electrification, transmission infrastructure and wildfire mitigation.”

Moelis & Company, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Barclays are serving as placement agents to Edison International and are represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP are serving as legal advisors to Edison International.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX), through its subsidiaries, is a distributor and generator of electric power, as well as a provider of energy services and technologies, including renewable energy. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a portfolio of competitive businesses that provide commercial and industrial customers with energy management and procurement services. Edison Energy is independent from Southern California Edison.

Safe Harbor Statement for Investors

Statements contained in this press release about expectations of capital spending and financing, and other statements that do not directly relate to a historical or current fact, are forward-looking statements. In this press release, the words "expects," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or discussions of strategy, plans or actions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current expectations; however, such statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Other important factors are discussed in Edison International’s Form 10-K, most recent Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our website: edisoninvestor.com. Edison International has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 468 M
EBIT 2020 2 946 M
Net income 2020 1 572 M
Debt 2020 20 383 M
Yield 2020 4,53%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
EV / Sales2021 3,17x
Capitalization 20 508 M
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 68,88  $
Last Close Price 56,41  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Peter J. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-25.20%20 508
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.88%111 560
ENEL S.P.A.-13.11%67 889
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.67%66 259
IBERDROLA0.81%61 113
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.23%60 182
