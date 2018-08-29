Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Edison International    EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL (EIX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Edison International : Customer Rate Cuts Go Into Effect From Final San Onofre Nuclear Plant Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:34am CEST

Beginning immediately, Southern California Edison customers will see rate reductions reflected in their bills following the July 26 approval by the California Public Utilities Commission of a modified settlement resolving costs and what customers are owed associated with the closure of the San Onofre nuclear plant.

“We have been on a path with an eye toward customer bill reductions for many months now,” said SCE President Ron Nichols. “The settling parties had proposed the reductions eight months ago and we are gratified to see these now go into effect for our customers.”

Nichols said there are two elements to the reduction in customer rates: a one-time refund of about $11 per average residential customer and $6 for an average customer participating in the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) assistance program to offset revenues collected since last December; and a 2 percent reduction in rates going forward, which equals about $2 per month for an average residential customer and $1 for an average CARE customer. Rate reductions for non-residential customers will vary depending upon a number of factors.

The total rate reductions under the approved settlement — $775 million of which $155 million is the refund amount — are in addition to the more than $2 billion in customer savings under the 2014 settlement that was modified by the commission’s July 26 action.

SCE retired San Onofre Units 2 and 3 in June 2013 after a contractor provided faulty steam generators. SCE is focused on safely decommissioning the nuclear plant, guided by core principles of safety, stewardship and engagement. SCE has established a Community Engagement Panel to support those principles. For more information, visit songscommunity.com.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDISON INTERNATIONAL
12:34aEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Customer Rate Cuts Go Into Effect From Final San Onofre N..
BU
08/23EDISON INTERNATIONAL : and Southern California Edison Declare Dividends
BU
08/08EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Southern California Edison - Final San Onofre Nuclear Pla..
AQ
08/06EDISON INTERNATIONAL : San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Used Fue..
AQ
08/03EDISON INTERNATIONAL : San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Used Fue..
BU
08/03EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Final San Onofre Nuclear Plant Settlement Clears Way for ..
BU
07/27EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/26Free Technical Reports on Duke Energy and Three Additional Electric Utilities..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Edison declares $0.605 dividend 
08/13Facing potential $17B in liabilities, PG&E CEO blames climate change for fire.. 
08/10FIXED-TO-FLOATING PREFERRED ARBITRAG : Edison International 
08/06Utilities Dashboard - Update 
07/26Edison International 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 600 M
EBIT 2018 2 343 M
Net income 2018 1 369 M
Debt 2018 15 976 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 16,59
P/E ratio 2019 14,97
EV / Sales 2018 3,01x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 21 973 M
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 69,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Brett W. White Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL6.64%21 973
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.21%57 993
IBERDROLA0.56%48 508
DOMINION ENERGY-12.32%46 836
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.36%45 667
EXELON CORPORATION11.72%42 529
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.