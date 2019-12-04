Log in
Edison International

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Edison International : Dec. 16 is Deadline to Apply for $1.2 Million in Scholarships from Edison Scholars Program

0
12/04/2019

There’s still time for high school seniors whose dreams are to power the future and make a difference through the study of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) to apply for Edison International’s $1.2 million 2020 Edison Scholars Program.

The scholarship application deadline is Dec. 16. To apply and obtain additional eligibility information, visit: edisonscholars.com.

Each year, Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, awards $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students who plan to major in designated STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university. See the list of eligible STEM majors.

Applicants must live in SCE’s service area and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in a STEM field. Eligible students also must be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply. Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.

Scholarship recipients will be announced next spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

Since 2006, Edison International has awarded an estimated $9.9 million in scholarships to 640 students through the Edison Scholars Program.

Edison International’s support of charitable causes, including the Edison Scholars Program, is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), through its subsidiaries, is a generator and distributor of electric power, as well as a provider of energy services and technologies, including renewable energy. Headquartered in Rosemead, Calif., Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 060 M
EBIT 2019 2 572 M
Net income 2019 1 492 M
Debt 2019 18 361 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,38x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 25 726 M
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 76,75  $
Last Close Price 71,74  $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Peter J. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL26.05%25 726
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.60%113 508
ENEL S.P.A.32.38%75 274
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.67%67 444
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.01%65 410
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.81%64 053
