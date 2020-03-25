Log in
Edison International : Donates $1 Million to Support Those Impacted by COVID-19

03/25/2020 | 07:05pm EDT

To help Californians who are facing hardships because of quarantines, taking care of family or school and business closures, Edison International pledged $1 million on March 13 to local nonprofits whose focus is on providing critical services, food and necessities to vulnerable communities in response to COVID-19.

“Edison International appreciates the health care workers, first responders, local communities and others who are on the front lines working to contain this pandemic,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, Southern California Edison’s parent company. “As an essential service provider and a member of the community, we remain committed to the health, safety and well-being of customers and employees, and will support those who need it the most during these unprecedented times.”

Edison International’s charitable donations will go to local nonprofits, including $150,000 to California Community Foundation's COVID-19 LA County Response Fund as previously announced and $100,000 to each of the following organizations that are supporting customers facing food insecurity, a challenge that has only intensified with COVID-19:

“The Community Action Partnership of Orange County is prepared to meet challenges with the support of our community and longtime partner, Edison International. We appreciate their strong presence and commitment to the entire Southern California region,” said Gregory C. Scott, president and CEO of Community Action Partnership of Orange County, one of the recipient organizations. “Thanks to their generosity, we will be able to continue the life-changing work that will be needed in the months ahead to combat the devastating effects of COVID-19 and provide food assistance and more to those who are the most vulnerable. We appreciate the support and commitment to our mission to combat poverty especially during a crisis.”

In this collective effort, Edison International, SCE and Edison Energy employees are coming together to support the following four local nonprofits and other organizations working with communities greatly impacted by COVID-19:

The company's $1 million pledge to COVID-19 relief efforts will support employee contributions by matching their donations up to $250,000. Remaining funds from the $1 million commitment will be allocated to community organizations that need support.

Edison International charitable causes are funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund philanthropic donations.

For more information on Edison International’s COVID-19 response, visit edison.com/covid19.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX), through its subsidiaries, is a distributor and generator of electric power, as well as a provider of energy services and technologies, including renewable energy. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a portfolio of competitive businesses that provide commercial and industrial customers with energy management and procurement services. Edison Energy is independent from Southern California Edison.


© Business Wire 2020
