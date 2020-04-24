Log in
EDISON INTERNATIONAL    EIX

Edison International : Helping Communities During COVID-19 Emergency

04/24/2020 | 07:04pm EDT

Edison International and its employees give more than $1.2 million to nonprofits, including Direct Relief and Ventura County Community Foundation, for coronavirus relief efforts.

With unprecedented need for critical services and essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees of Edison International, Southern California Edison and Edison Energy mobilized to donate $259,000 for nonprofits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. With the company match, the employee fundraiser brought in $414,000.

The fundraiser provided a $58,000 donation to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization based in Santa Barbara that serves the world's most vulnerable and at-risk populations.

“The funds from Edison employees and the corporate match will really help to bolster community clinics and health centers with medical supplies and increase the protective equipment for the doctors and nurses on the front lines in California,” said Heather Bennett, Direct Relief’s vice president of Partnerships and Philanthropy.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edison International pledged $1 million to local nonprofits, including food banks and community foundations, working directly with the people and communities impacted by the virus. The employee contributions brought Edison’s total community impact to more than $1.2 million.

“The company and our employees are proud to support nonprofits that work tirelessly to provide critical services and care to many of our customers impacted by COVID-19,” said Caroline Choi, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at Edison International and SCE. “With the charitable contributions, we are powering through these uncertain times together by helping our communities’ immediate response and look ahead to a brighter future.”

FOOD BANKS – $500,000

Community Action Partnership of Orange County

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Kings Community Action Organization

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONS – $345,000

California Community Foundation

Inland Empire Community Foundation

Orange County Community Foundation

Santa Barbara Foundation

Ventura County Community Foundation

EMPLOYEE FUNDRAISER – $414,000 ($259,000 employee donations; $155,000 company match)

Community Action Partnership of Orange County

Direct Relief

Inland Empire Community Foundation

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Other nonprofits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts

Bennett also credits Edison International’s past donation to help mitigate California wildfires and build community resiliency for their quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of Edison’s support, we were able to expand our capacity for emergency response in Southern California,” said Bennett. It also allowed them to stockpile N95 masks late last year, purchased in preparation for wildfire season. Due to the supply on hand, they were pre-positioned to respond quicker to COVID-19 with emergency deliveries to hospitals and community clinics.

“Thank goodness we have those masks — and it was because of Edison,” she said.

As part of its $1 million commitment, Edison International donated $65,000 to Ventura County Community Foundation’s Ventura County Rapid Response Fund, which will help provide food and other necessities to Ventura County residents, including seniors, veterans and the homeless.

The impact of COVID-19 has been five times greater than any other disasters in Ventura County in recent years, according to Vanessa Bechtel, president and CEO of Ventura County Community Foundation.

“That act of giving creates not only support for the community but collectively improves our overall resiliency and I think puts people in the right mindset to help recover,” said Bechtel.

Edison International’s charitable causes are funded entirely by shareholders and not customers.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), through its subsidiaries, is a distributor and generator of electric power, as well as a provider of energy services and technologies, including renewable energy. Headquartered in Rosemead, Calif., Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a portfolio of competitive businesses that provide commercial and industrial customers with energy management and procurement services. Edison Energy is independent from Southern California Edison.


© Business Wire 2020
