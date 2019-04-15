Edison International : Press Briefing Call Regarding the West Coast Clean Transit Corridor Initiative

Southern California Edison:
|
WHAT:
|
|
Electric utilities and municipalities from California, Oregon and
Washington will host a press briefing to announce a joint effort
aimed at curbing harmful emissions from medium- and heavy-duty truck
traffic up and down the West Coast from the Mexican to Canadian
borders.
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
10 a.m., April 18.
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Moderated conference call.
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
A panel of leaders representing the three states, including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Caroline Choi, senior vice president for Corporate Affairs,
Edison International and Southern California Edison
-
Bill Boyce, manager of Electric Transportation, Sacramento
Municipal Utility District
-
Scott Bolton, senior vice president, External Affairs, Pacific
Power
-
Dave Robertson, vice president of Public Policy, Portland
General Electric
-
Emeka Anyanwu, Energy Innovation & Resources officer, Seattle
City Light
|
|
|
|
BACKGROUND:
|
|
The goods-movement industry is crucially important to the economies
of the three West Coast states, but it is also a major source of air
pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to supporting
their own states’ air quality and climate goals, nine electric
utilities and two agencies representing 27 municipal electric
utilities are coming together like never before to tackle air
pollution and climate change along the western seaboard.
|
|
|
|
CALL-IN DETAILS:
|
|
For call-in number, password and background information, please
RSVP to paul.griffo@sce.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005869/en/