Edison International : Press Briefing Call Regarding the West Coast Clean Transit Corridor Initiative

04/15/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

Utilities and municipalities in three western states join in unprecedented collaboration to tackle harmful emissions

Southern California Edison:

WHAT:

  Electric utilities and municipalities from California, Oregon and Washington will host a press briefing to announce a joint effort aimed at curbing harmful emissions from medium- and heavy-duty truck traffic up and down the West Coast from the Mexican to Canadian borders.
 

WHEN:

10 a.m., April 18.
 

WHERE:

Moderated conference call.
 

WHO:

A panel of leaders representing the three states, including:
 
  • Caroline Choi, senior vice president for Corporate Affairs, Edison International and Southern California Edison
  • Bill Boyce, manager of Electric Transportation, Sacramento Municipal Utility District
  • Scott Bolton, senior vice president, External Affairs, Pacific Power
  • Dave Robertson, vice president of Public Policy, Portland General Electric
  • Emeka Anyanwu, Energy Innovation & Resources officer, Seattle City Light
 

BACKGROUND:

The goods-movement industry is crucially important to the economies of the three West Coast states, but it is also a major source of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to supporting their own states’ air quality and climate goals, nine electric utilities and two agencies representing 27 municipal electric utilities are coming together like never before to tackle air pollution and climate change along the western seaboard.
 

CALL-IN DETAILS:

For call-in number, password and background information, please RSVP to paul.griffo@sce.com.


© Business Wire 2019
