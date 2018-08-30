Edison International : SCE Comments on Wildfire Conference Committee’s SB 901

Southern California Edison commented today on Senate Bill 901 (Dodd,
D-Napa), as approved Tuesday by the Wildfire Preparedness and Response
Legislative Conference Committee.
Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, the parent
company of SCE, said: “Wildfire policy is a complex topic and we
appreciate the committee’s attention to this critical issue. While the
bill includes some constructive elements, further work is required to
adequately reform policies on how the state
addresses wildfire prevention, response and liability that are essential
to protecting Californians in the future.
“If the bill is enacted, SCE will work with the proposed Commission on
Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery to identify and implement
additional elements that address the ever-increasing threat posed by
wildfires in California. If the bill is not enacted, we urge legislators
to build on the efforts of the past weeks to develop workable
solutions. Our state needs financially healthy electric utilities to be
catalysts for controlling carbon emissions, cleaning the air and
providing good, middle-class jobs for tens of thousands of Californians.”
Pizarro concluded, “There is nothing more important than the safety of
our customers, communities and employees, and safety is a core value for
SCE. SCE’s employees work vigilantly year-round to strengthen our system
and protect the public and our employees against a variety of natural
and man-made threats. We continue to invest in hardening our
infrastructure, bolstering our ability to monitor weather conditions
that lead to fires and implementing industry-leading safety practices.”
