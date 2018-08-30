Edison International : SCE Comments on Wildfire Conference Committee’s SB 901

Company will continue to work with California leaders toward a comprehensive wildfire solution

Southern California Edison commented today on Senate Bill 901 (Dodd, D-Napa), as approved Tuesday by the Wildfire Preparedness and Response Legislative Conference Committee.

Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, the parent company of SCE, said: “Wildfire policy is a complex topic and we appreciate the committee’s attention to this critical issue. While the bill includes some constructive elements, further work is required to adequately reform policies on how the state addresses wildfire prevention, response and liability that are essential to protecting Californians in the future.

“If the bill is enacted, SCE will work with the proposed Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery to identify and implement additional elements that address the ever-increasing threat posed by wildfires in California. If the bill is not enacted, we urge legislators to build on the efforts of the past weeks to develop workable solutions. Our state needs financially healthy electric utilities to be catalysts for controlling carbon emissions, cleaning the air and providing good, middle-class jobs for tens of thousands of Californians.”

Pizarro concluded, “There is nothing more important than the safety of our customers, communities and employees, and safety is a core value for SCE. SCE’s employees work vigilantly year-round to strengthen our system and protect the public and our employees against a variety of natural and man-made threats. We continue to invest in hardening our infrastructure, bolstering our ability to monitor weather conditions that lead to fires and implementing industry-leading safety practices.”

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

