Edison International : SCE Reaction to Passage of Assembly Bill 1054 and Companion Measures

Southern California Edison appreciates the focus Gov. Newsom, his strike force and the Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery brought to the issue, as well as the diligence and urgency with which the Assembly and Senate acted to pass a package of bipartisan bills. We also want to thank AB 1054 co-authors, Assemblymembers Chris Holden, Autumn Burke and Chad Mayes and Senators Bill Dodd and Robert Hertzberg, for their work on this critically important matter.

SCE is supportive of AB 1054 and its companion measures, which improve the current regulatory framework. The state must ensure careful implementation and make some refinements in the future to ensure their success; we will work hard to see those changes made. That said, the bills take initial steps to return California to a regulatory framework providing the financial stability utilities require to invest in safety and reliability and drive toward a clean energy future.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

