Edison International : SCE Unit Gets Report Draft, Believes 'Likely' That Equipment Was Associated With Woolsey Fire

By Josh Beckerman

Edison International (EIX) utility unit Southern California Edison believes "it is likely that its equipment was associated with the ignition of the Woolsey Fire" in Nov. 2018.

The utility and other parties to Woolsey litigation received a non-final redacted draft of an investigation report from the Ventura County Fire Department, Edison International said. The report said SCE equipment caused the fire.

Edison International said the report is subject to the court's protective order, and the company isn't authorized to release more information beyond comments included in prepared remarks for its third-quarter conference call.

Chief Executive Pedro Pizarro said "our hearts go out to our customers and community members, and our fellow Californians across the rest of our State, who have lost loved ones, homes and property, have been evacuated, and have otherwise been impacted by devastating wildfires."

Edison International's third-quarter core earnings were $1.50 a share, compared with $1.56 a share a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company accrued a $1.8 billion after-tax charge for 2017 and 2018 wildfires and mudslides. On Tuesday, it said it has determined no change to the reserve is needed at this time, but this could change as more information becomes available.

Shares fell 1.4% to $64.50 after hours.

