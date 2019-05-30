Edison International : San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nuclear Fuel Transfer Operations at Plant

The San Onofre Community
Engagement Panel (CEP) will receive an update from Southern
California Edison regarding the status of spent fuel transfer operations
and discuss the process for resuming fuel loading at the San Onofre
nuclear plant. Fuel transfers have been on hold since the Aug. 3
canister-loading incident. The CEP quarterly meeting is scheduled for
Wednesday in Oceanside.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently announced that SCE can safely
resume transfer of spent nuclear fuel from wet storage to passive dry
storage. This is a key step in packaging the fuel for eventual
transportation to an off-site facility licensed by the federal
government. SCE suspended fuel transfers at San Onofre following the
event last August in which a canister became wedged within the transfer
cask while being downloaded into its Cavity Enclosure Container (CEC) on
the dry storage pad. SCE, along with its contractor, instituted
significant corrective actions following a comprehensive review of the
incident.
The ultimate decision on when fuel transfer operations will resume will
be made following a careful review of operational readiness by SCE and
its contractor. SCE will continue to provide timely updates to the
community and stakeholders. The regulatory commission scheduled a public
webinar for Monday to discuss its determination that SCE can safely
resume fuel transfers.
The regular quarterly meeting will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the QLN
Conference Center, 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside. Staffed information
booths will be open from 4:30-5:30 p.m. There will be a public comment
period, and the meeting will be livestreamed via songscommunity.com.
SCE, majority owner of the San Onofre nuclear plant, announced in June
2013 that it had retired
San Onofre Units 2 and 3 and had begun the process to decommission
the facility. SCE has established core principles of safety, stewardship
and engagement to guide decommissioning.
For more information about San Onofre, visit songscommunity.com
and follow us on Twitter: @SCE_SONGS.
