Edison International    EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report  
News 
News

Edison International : SoCal Ed Announces Agreement to Settle Fire, Debris Flow Claims

0
11/13/2019 | 05:09pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Southern California Edison said Wednesday it has reached agreements in principle to settle a series of claims related to several wildfires that occurred in California in 2017 and 2018.

The claims from 23 public entities related to the Thomas and Koenigstein fires in 2017, and 2018's Woolsey Fire and Montecito debris flow.

Under the terms of the settlements, Southern California Edison will pay a total of $360 million. No admission of wrongdoing or liability was made, the utility said.

"We are pleased to reach agreements to resolve the claims brought by local government entities related to the 2017 and 2018 events," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and chief executive of Edison International (EIX), the parent company of SCE. "We look forward to engaging with other parties who have a similar interest in good faith settlement efforts. We also will continue to make substantial investments in our system and enhance our operational practices to reduce the risk of wildfires in our service area and safely provide power to homes and businesses."

The settlement applies only to claims made by public entities, and doesn't apply to claims made by individuals or businesses, the company said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1.90% 68.11 Delayed Quote.17.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 059 M
EBIT 2019 2 573 M
Net income 2019 1 447 M
Debt 2019 18 361 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,23x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 23 775 M
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 76,63  $
Last Close Price 66,30  $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Peter J. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL17.74%23 549
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.28.42%111 192
ENEL S.P.A.38.44%77 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.49%68 022
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.56%66 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY37.68%64 864
