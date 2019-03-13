Log in
Edison International    EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
News 
News

Edison International : SoCal Edison 'Questions' Ventura County Fire Department Report

0
03/13/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Edison International (EIX) unit Southern California Edison said it "questions" a Ventura County Fire Department report about the December 2017 Thomas Fire.

The utility said it provided evidence to investigators about the ignition in the Anlauf Canyon area, and said "the report does not suggest this evidence was considered."

Earlier Wednesday, the department said an investigation determined the cause of the fire to be the utility's power lines. A "high wind event" caused power lines to come into contact, creating an electrical arc and releasing "hot, burning or molten material onto the ground," which ignited, the department said.

The utility said "evidence critical to the investigation also was not preserved as a result of the failure of VCFD investigators to prevent the destruction of that evidence," including physical evidence and webcam footage.

SCE reiterated its call for "comprehensive reform to urgently address the growing wildfire threat."

--Stephen Nakrosis contributed to this article.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDISON INTERNATIONAL -0.09% 64.1 Delayed Quote.13.02%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 117 M
EBIT 2019 2 629 M
Net income 2019 1 481 M
Debt 2019 17 444 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 14,12
P/E ratio 2020 13,31
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capitalization 20 904 M
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,2 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Brett W. White Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL13.02%20 904
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.88%65 802
ENEL9.00%63 077
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.82%61 012
IBERDROLA8.78%56 172
SOUTHERN COMPANY17.67%53 466
