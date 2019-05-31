Edison International : Sustainability Report Highlights Clean Energy Progress, Leadership in the Transformation of the Electric Power Industry

Edison International has released its 2018 Sustainability Report
reflecting its sustainability strategy and 2018 sustainability
performance. The report shows how the company is leading the
transformation of the electric power industry and operating its business
with excellence by focusing on customers, communities and employees,
with safety as its top value.
“We're creating a future where carbon-free resources power the economy,”
said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “At the
core of our vision is our commitment to sustainability and public
safety, in particular, our response to the challenge of our time —
climate change and its impacts, which include the devastating wildfires
California has experienced.”
Edison International’s report highlights its partnership with the state
of California to achieve climate change and air pollution goals while
increasing resiliency. 2018 achievements include:
Mitigating Risk of Wildfires and Increasing Resiliency
-
Replacing and hardening infrastructure by deploying fast-acting fuses
and insulating wire
-
Enhancing situational awareness by installing weather stations and
high-definition cameras
-
Expanding operational practices by enhancing and accelerating
inspections of overhead power lines
Clean Energy and Electrification
-
Delivering 46% carbon-free electricity to customers
-
Continuing to build electric vehicle infrastructure, including
installation of the 1,000th EV charge port as part of SCE’s
award-winning Charge Ready program
-
Supporting residential solar installations averaging 3,720 per month
Operational and Service Excellence
-
Leveraging advanced digital capabilities to save more than 500,000
minutes of customer interruption by predicting early equipment failure
-
Achieving a 20-minute reduction in average customer outage duration
from repairs, a record low
-
Keeping customer monthly bills 27% below the national average
Edison International received national recognition as a “best place to
work” for diversity practices, disability equality and LGBT equality. In
2018, Edison International continued on its path toward achieving gender
parity by 2030 through its Paradigm
for Parity commitment by increasing the percentage of women in its
executive ranks.
The company’s commitment to sustainability helps it deliver Energy for
What’s Ahead to its customers, communities and employees. Read more in
Edison’s 2018
Sustainability Report.
About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE:EIX), through its subsidiaries, is a
distributor and generator of electric power, as well as a provider of
energy services and technologies, including renewable energy.
Headquartered in Rosemead, Calif., Edison International is the parent
company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest
electric utilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005602/en/