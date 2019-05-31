Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Edison International    EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Edison International : Sustainability Report Highlights Clean Energy Progress, Leadership in the Transformation of the Electric Power Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

Edison International has released its 2018 Sustainability Report reflecting its sustainability strategy and 2018 sustainability performance. The report shows how the company is leading the transformation of the electric power industry and operating its business with excellence by focusing on customers, communities and employees, with safety as its top value.

“We're creating a future where carbon-free resources power the economy,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “At the core of our vision is our commitment to sustainability and public safety, in particular, our response to the challenge of our time — climate change and its impacts, which include the devastating wildfires California has experienced.”

Edison International’s report highlights its partnership with the state of California to achieve climate change and air pollution goals while increasing resiliency. 2018 achievements include:

Mitigating Risk of Wildfires and Increasing Resiliency

  • Replacing and hardening infrastructure by deploying fast-acting fuses and insulating wire
  • Enhancing situational awareness by installing weather stations and high-definition cameras
  • Expanding operational practices by enhancing and accelerating inspections of overhead power lines

Clean Energy and Electrification

  • Delivering 46% carbon-free electricity to customers
  • Continuing to build electric vehicle infrastructure, including installation of the 1,000th EV charge port as part of SCE’s award-winning Charge Ready program
  • Supporting residential solar installations averaging 3,720 per month

Operational and Service Excellence

  • Leveraging advanced digital capabilities to save more than 500,000 minutes of customer interruption by predicting early equipment failure
  • Achieving a 20-minute reduction in average customer outage duration from repairs, a record low
  • Keeping customer monthly bills 27% below the national average

Edison International received national recognition as a “best place to work” for diversity practices, disability equality and LGBT equality. In 2018, Edison International continued on its path toward achieving gender parity by 2030 through its Paradigm for Parity commitment by increasing the percentage of women in its executive ranks.

The company’s commitment to sustainability helps it deliver Energy for What’s Ahead to its customers, communities and employees. Read more in Edison’s 2018 Sustainability Report.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), through its subsidiaries, is a distributor and generator of electric power, as well as a provider of energy services and technologies, including renewable energy. Headquartered in Rosemead, Calif., Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDISON INTERNATIONAL
07:48pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Sustainability Report Highlights Clean Energy Progress, L..
BU
10:24aEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Southern California Edison - San Onofre Community Engagem..
AQ
05/30EDISON INTERNATIONAL : San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nu..
BU
05/16EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Joint Statement From Edison International Board Chair Wil..
AQ
05/01SCE Procures 195 Megawatts of New Clean Energy Resources in Ventura, Santa Ba..
AQ
04/30EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Core Earnings Miss Wall Street Targets
DJ
04/30EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 226 M
EBIT 2019 2 596 M
Net income 2019 1 483 M
Debt 2019 17 426 M
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 13,09
P/E ratio 2020 12,77
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Capitalization 19 451 M
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 70,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Brett W. White Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL3.35%19 451
NEXTERA ENERGY INC14.45%95 279
ENEL10.17%62 885
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.89%62 270
IBERDROLA19.95%61 096
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.26%59 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About