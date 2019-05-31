Edison International : Sustainability Report Highlights Clean Energy Progress, Leadership in the Transformation of the Electric Power Industry

Edison International has released its 2018 Sustainability Report reflecting its sustainability strategy and 2018 sustainability performance. The report shows how the company is leading the transformation of the electric power industry and operating its business with excellence by focusing on customers, communities and employees, with safety as its top value.

“We're creating a future where carbon-free resources power the economy,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “At the core of our vision is our commitment to sustainability and public safety, in particular, our response to the challenge of our time — climate change and its impacts, which include the devastating wildfires California has experienced.”

Edison International’s report highlights its partnership with the state of California to achieve climate change and air pollution goals while increasing resiliency. 2018 achievements include:

Mitigating Risk of Wildfires and Increasing Resiliency

Replacing and hardening infrastructure by deploying fast-acting fuses and insulating wire

Enhancing situational awareness by installing weather stations and high-definition cameras

Expanding operational practices by enhancing and accelerating inspections of overhead power lines

Clean Energy and Electrification

Delivering 46% carbon-free electricity to customers

Continuing to build electric vehicle infrastructure, including installation of the 1,000 th EV charge port as part of SCE’s award-winning Charge Ready program

EV charge port as part of SCE’s award-winning Charge Ready program Supporting residential solar installations averaging 3,720 per month

Operational and Service Excellence

Leveraging advanced digital capabilities to save more than 500,000 minutes of customer interruption by predicting early equipment failure

Achieving a 20-minute reduction in average customer outage duration from repairs, a record low

Keeping customer monthly bills 27% below the national average

Edison International received national recognition as a “best place to work” for diversity practices, disability equality and LGBT equality. In 2018, Edison International continued on its path toward achieving gender parity by 2030 through its Paradigm for Parity commitment by increasing the percentage of women in its executive ranks.

The company’s commitment to sustainability helps it deliver Energy for What’s Ahead to its customers, communities and employees. Read more in Edison’s 2018 Sustainability Report.

