Southern California Edison : Files 2019 Wildfire Mitigation Plan

Southern California Edison today filed its proposed 2019
Wildfire Mitigation Plan with the California Public Utilities
Commission.
The plan is intended to address and greatly reduce fire ignitions caused
by utility infrastructure. It also is intended to further fortify the
electric system against the increasing threat of extreme conditions
driven by climate change and the impacts of wildfires if they occur.
About 35 percent of SCE’s service area is located in high fire risk
areas.
The proposal is the first of what will be an annual submission of a
Wildfire Mitigation Plan required by Senate Bill 901, which was passed
last year and serves as a first step toward addressing rapidly growing
wildfire challenges in California.
SCE has long taken substantial steps to reduce the risk of wildfires in
its territory, including employing robust design and construction
standards, vegetation management activities and operational practices.
The Wildlife Mitigation Plan is part of a larger, ongoing effort and
incorporates and builds on the $582 million Grid
Safety and Resiliency Program SCE submitted last September to the
utilities commission. SCE will seek opportunities to accelerate wildfire
mitigation efforts beyond 2019 compliance goals in the plan where
possible.
“At SCE, the safety of the public, our customers, our communities and
our employees and contractors is always our first priority,” said Phil
Herrington, SCE’s senior vice president of Transmission &
Distribution. “This is an aggressive plan to protect public safety. We
are implementing a variety of additional tools and technologies to
advance fire safety even further throughout our system to respond to the
‘new normal’ of year-round wildfire risk.
“We are setting the bar high and putting extraordinary effort into
meeting tough goals,” Herrington added. “We are going far beyond
traditional good utility practices and incorporating advanced mitigation
measures deployed in high fire risk regions around the world.”
The plan takes a broad approach that includes enhanced inspections on
all of the company’s overhead power lines in high fire risk areas in the
immediate term to identify and remediate potential issues outside of
standard inspection cycles. It will further harden infrastructure,
bolster situational awareness capabilities, enhance operational
practices and harness the power of data and technology.
The plan also includes specific metrics that provide transparency to the
public and other stakeholders and will enable the utilities commission
to evaluate SCE’s performance.
This year, SCE proposes to remove 7,500 additional hazard trees as part
of the Hazard Tree Mitigation Program; replace conductor across 96
circuit miles; install more than 7,800 fuses on unfused lines; install
62 high-definition cameras and 350 micro weather stations in addition to
those already existing in its network; and inspect 100 percent of
overhead lines in high fire risk areas.
SCE believes that the commission should deem that a utility has acted
prudently for cost recovery if it is found to have substantially
complied with its plan.
Initiatives to Further Harden Infrastructure
Covered
Conductor — SCE already has replaced more than 150 miles of
power lines with covered conductor and continues deploying covered
conductor in high fire risk areas. Many of the ignitions associated with
utilities are caused by objects that contact distribution power lines or
conductor-to-conductor contact. Covered conductor has proven to be an
effective mitigation measure against these ignition sources.
Current Limiting Fuses —
The plan includes the installation of fast-acting current limiting fuses
at thousands of locations. These devices will interrupt electric current
more quickly and should significantly reduce the risk of ignitions when
there is a short circuit on the company’s distribution circuits.
Automatic Reclosers — SCE is
updating the protective settings for circuits serving high fire risk
areas. It is adding automatic reclosers to remotely isolate portions of
circuits when needed. This reduces the number of customers impacted
during a pre-emptive power shutoff in high fire risk circumstances.
Inspection & Remediation
SCE has launched enhanced overhead inspections of its infrastructure in
high fire risk areas. These inspections go above and beyond traditional
inspections. The company is taking a holistic look at all potential
challenges and working to quickly address any findings. This includes
all the overhead assets it has across its transmission, sub-transmission
and distribution system in high fire risk areas.
Projects Increasing Situational Awareness
SCE is deploying weather stations, advanced weather modeling software
and computer hardware, and high-definition cameras.
These technologies will increase the company’s ability to monitor
weather and micro-climates in high fire risk areas, more accurately
predict inclement weather conditions and identify and proactively repair
equipment.
By the end of 2020, SCE expects to have up to 850 weather stations
deployed — more than 125 already have been installed — as well as up to
160 high-definition cameras providing coverage of up to 90 percent of
high fire risk areas across its service area.
Enhancing Operational Practices
Vegetation Management — SCE is
proactively identifying and mitigating trees outside required clearances
that may pose a potential risk to the company’s power lines.
Infrared Cameras — SCE is using
infrared cameras to inspect its equipment to identify potential issues
that could lead to fire ignitions.
Temporary
Power Shutoffs — SCE is enhancing its Public Safety Power
Shutoff (PSPS) program. This is an operational practice in which the
company pre-emptively turns off power during high fire risk weather
conditions to enhance public safety. PSPS will be used to complement
infrastructure hardening measures when weather conditions threaten power
lines in a way that presents an imminent danger to public safety.
SCE is committed to providing timely notification to potentially
impacted customers, local governments, public safety agencies and the
California State Warning Center before, during and after a
de-energization event. The company also will continue to work with local
governments and public safety agencies, as well as critical care
customers, essential service providers and business customers, to refine
the program.
Public Outreach
Last year, SCE launched a community outreach effort aimed at raising
awareness about what the company is doing to address wildfire risk,
particularly around PSPS. SCE is helping customers to be better prepared
for emergencies and directing them to resources where they can receive
aid.
SCE hosted more than 20 community meetings and invited more than 1
million customers in high fire risk areas to participate. Company
representatives met with more than 120 cities, counties and tribal
governments. SCE also conducted dozens of power shutoff workshops with
its essential service providers and coordinated with emergency
management agencies.
Harnessing the Power of Big Data
SCE is piloting machine learning and analytics, also known as “big
data,” to improve automated sensing of electric system and equipment
conditions. The company is using data such as wind speed; conductor
type, size and length; equipment manufacturer; type of transformer; and
other factors, and is building its ability to analyze and practically
apply patterns and correlations to the company’s operations.
This big data effort will drive improvements in safety and reliability
across the electric grid as these capabilities mature and expand.
About Southern California Edison
An Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison
is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population
of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a
50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern
California.
