Southern California Edison : Names Hasbrouck as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Jennifer Hasbrouck has been named senior vice president and general counsel for Southern California Edison, effective May 2. Hasbrouck will be responsible for all of the company’s legal affairs. She succeeds Russell Swartz, who is retiring after a 27-year career at SCE.

Hasbrouck joined SCE in 1999 and currently serves as an assistant general counsel. During her career, she has overseen a wide range of legal matters, with a primary focus on SCE’s regulatory affairs including SCE’s rate cases at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the California Public Utilities Commission, major transmission projects, customer programs and smart metering.

Hasbrouck serves on the boards of directors of Public Counsel, one of Los Angeles’ premier public interest legal organizations, and the Friends of the LA Law Library.

“Jennifer has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision during her tenure at SCE,” said Kevin M. Payne, president and CEO of SCE. “Her unique blend of experience and deep knowledge of the utility industry ensures strong leadership continues in our legal organization as we move forward.”

Swartz led the company’s legal organization for almost a decade. He joined SCE in 1993, initially focusing on legal issues with the independent power industry, and later assumed principal responsibility for managing the company’s litigation practices before being named SCE’s general counsel in 2011. His retirement is effective May 1.

“Russell’s contributions as a trusted advisor and steadying influence helped SCE navigate through times of challenge and of opportunity,” said Payne. “He’s earned our gratitude for consistently embodying our company’s values throughout his many years of service. We offer him our best wishes for his future endeavors.”

