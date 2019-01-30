Edison Nation, Inc. Announces Expansion of their Party Brand of Products at North America's Leading Party Goods Retailer

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation, Inc. a full-service product development company, today announces the expansion of the children’s party product line Goodie Gusher at North America’s Leading Party Goods Retailer.



A sample selection of products in the Goodie Gusher product line.





Goodie Gusher was developed under Edison Nation’s “Best Party Concepts Brand” and invented by long-time toy inventor, Steve Menow. The Goodie Gusher started as an innovative concept of a modern and safe pinata for children’s parties. Goodie Gusher is currently sold at select retail locations and given the product’s initial success, it is now expanding to 643 retail store locations in both the U.S. and Canada with an extended children’s party product line in March 2019.

Steve Menow, Inventor of Goodie Gusher, commented: “Thus far, we have only had a small entry into the Canadian market. While I am truly excited about the overall expansion, I am especially optimistic to watch the progression in this particular market because of the strong revenue Goodie Gusher has generated so far at such a small scale.”

Each of the assigned megastores will host displays exclusive to Goodie Gusher’s product line and will include two themes of the original Goodie Gushers, six themes of the smaller Goodie Gusher and two versions of Goodie Gusher’s branded punch boxes.

“Goodie Gusher is the definition of an innovative product in the children’s party product category,” said Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation, Inc. “Our team has worked diligently to expand on this brand, and I am extremely proud of the results and anticipate continual growth over the next couple of years solidifying Goodie Gusher’s place in this market.”

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. is a vertically integrated innovation aggregation and full-service product development and manufacturing company, offering innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation’s model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company’s products, any difficulty in marketing the Company’s products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company’s debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

