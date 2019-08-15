Edison Nation, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue and Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2019 Increased 36.0% and 61.8%, respectively; Driven by Successful Product Launches and Efficiencies Across Platform

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), an inventor ecosystem driving IP, media and innovative consumer products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"During the first half of 2019, EDNT achieved significant revenue growth of 49.7%, to $11.7 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, driven by the continued success of our IP and the scale of our consumer brands ,” said Chris Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Edison Nation. "The company continues to aggressively source innovative ideas via our proprietary Edison Nation Innovation Platform, which selects the ‘best-of-the-best' inventions utilizing proprietary algorithms, and brings them to market quickly. EDNT’s intellectual property, media, and consumer product launch engine will continue to drive growth in 2019 and beyond. Simultaneously, we are leveraging our combined platform to achieve significant operational and cost efficiencies”.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue increased 36.0% to $5.97 million, compared to $4.39 million in the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily attributed to successful product launches and scaling of EDNT’s acquired brands throughout 2018.

Gross profit increased 61.8% to $2.04 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.26 million in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 34.2% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 28.8%, in the same period in 2018. The increase is primarily a result of a favorable product mix of goods sold to customers.

Operating expenses were $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.7 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to operating expenses incurred related to EDNT’s acquisition of Edison Nation Holdings, LLC and the transactions between EDNT’s subsidiaries, CBAV1, LLC and Cloud B, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $0.01 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company, having concluded the acquisition of Edison Nation LLC in 2018, anticipates a reduction of expenses as we continue to integrate the Company’s activities across the organization. See below under the heading, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of such measure to the most comparable measure calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.8 million, or ($0.30) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share in the same period in 2018.

Three Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (1,775,065 ) $ (726,661 ) $ (3,153,462 ) $ (2,303,966 ) Interest expense, net 401,170 277,602 525,864 365,137 Income tax expense 51,005 79,300 74,200 144,373 Depreciation and amortization 332,187 39,631 633,570 79,262 EBITDA (990,703 ) (330,128 ) (1,919,828 ) (1,715,194 ) Stock-based compensation 346,071 306,000 708,490 2,027,250 Restructuring and severance costs 134,597 18,000 170,982 18,000 Transaction and acquisition costs - 150,702 223,538 150,702 Other non-recurring costs 519,191 63,386 623,365 63,386 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,156 $ 207,960 $ (193,453 ) $ 544,144

At June 30, 2019, we had total current assets of approximately $6,700,000 and current liabilities of approximately $12,400,000 resulting in negative working capital of approximately $5,700,000. The negative working capital includes approximately $3.8 million related to unsecured trade payables in our Cloud B acquisition. In addition, our outstanding balances under notes payable includes $0.9 million related to Cloud B, Inc. CBAV1, LLC owns the senior secured position on the promissory note to Cloud B, Inc. in the amount of $2,270,000. In February 2019, CBAV1, LLC, pursuant to an Article 9 foreclosure action, perfected its secured UCC interest in all the assets of Cloud B, Inc. to partially satisfy the outstanding balance on the note and thereby making any payments of such Cloud B trade payables and notes unlikely in the future. In addition, S.R.M Entertainment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison Nation, Inc., was an unsecured creditor in the amount of approximately $1,700,000 which is not included in the $3,800,000 but at this time remains unpaid. The total liabilities of approximately $6,400,000, of which $1,700,000 has been eliminated in consolidation, are not expected to be satisfied due to the foreclosure. Prepaid and other assets increased $0.3 million to $0.9 million. A substantial amount of the increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets was for investment in new tooling placed with new suppliers of the Company's products to optimize and diversify manufacturing partners. Inventory increased $0.3 million, primarily due to the Company's recently launched "911 Help Now" product. Accounts receivable increased by $1.2 million. Cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30, 2019, totaled $1.4 million, as compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash is reflective of daily working capital fluctuations and the Company's investments in the working capital of companies acquired in 2018. The cash balance at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was $0.7 million as compared to $1.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 which reflects an increase of $0.7 million.

Recent Operational Highlights:

Edison’s Innovation Platform sources product ideas from an organically grown community of 200,000+. Coming December 2019, a mobile application will serve to facilitate further platform engagement.

Announced the return of Emmy award-winning TV show, "Everyday Edison’s" with a February 11, 2020 premier – Thomas Edison’s birthday - on a leading SVOD. This show is an inspirational reality TV series produced under license by Edison Nation, which chronicles the stories of first-time inventors as they launch their unique products into the marketplace in conjunction with the Edison Nation Online Innovation Platform. “Everyday Edisons” is produced by six-time Emmy Award winning producer Michael Cable.

Developed the Edison Academy, inventor centric master classes, teaching the fundamentals of product development and inventing. The Academy serves as a resource to provide ongoing value to the organically grown Edison community of 200,000+, while captivating prospective inventors previously disengaged from Edison Nation. This initiative creates revenue opportunities in the form of recurring monthly and annual subscription fees.

Appointed Toper Taylor, a leading entrepreneur and pioneer in the kids and family entertainment and consumer products industries, to its Board of Directors. Taylor has previously served as president of Nelvana, Cookie Jar, and Network of One. Edison Nation is excited to welcome Mr. Taylor to the Board at a vital time as they seek to expand their media related activities.

Launched exclusive new products for its theme park and entertainment customers, including Disney Parks and Resorts and Universal Studios including; Avatar Light Up Wood Sprite and Star Wars Baton and Shield Set for Disney Parks and Resorts; A Monsters Inc. interactive flashlight for Tokyo Disney; and a Jimmy Fallon microphone for Universal Resorts.

Licensed Ezy Dose Medi-Spout pill assist cap to Apothecary Products, a global leader in consumer wellness products. It is the second product licensed by Apothecary Products from Edison Nation’s innovator community in what is an enhanced effort to license Edison community ideas to established brand partners.

Expanded their Online Innovation Platform with the “Edison’s Design Challenge” that will encourage members of the innovation community to contribute to the design and innovation of products already in Edison Nation’s product launch pipeline.

Expanded the Edison Online Innovation Platform with its Entrepreneur Partnership. The Entrepreneur Partnership is an opportunity for brands to further leverage Edison Nation’s inventor community and proprietary range of services to launch new products or scale additional product line.

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), an inventor ecosystem driving IP, media and innovative consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to source innovative ideas for internal launch or license to brand partners. Throughout 2019 and beyond, Edison Nation looks to establish prominence in the media space through its television show “Everyday Edisons” and additional properties such as Edison Academy. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Management believes that because Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) certain non-cash expenses (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation) and (ii) expenses that are not reflective of the Company's core operating results over time (such as restructuring costs, litigation or dispute settlement charges or gains, and transaction-related costs), this measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure the Company's financial performance, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period. Edison Nation management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (a) as a measure of operating performance; (b) for planning and forecasting in future periods; and (c) in communications with the Company's Board of Directors concerning Edison Nation's financial performance. The Company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation and should not be used by investors as a substitute or alternative to net income or any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be used to supplement the Company's financial measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP to provide a more complete understanding of the trends affecting the business.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products and inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Edison Nation, Inc. (formerly known as Xspand Products Lab, Inc.) and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2019

(Unaudited) December

31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,425,059 $ 2,052,731 Accounts receivable, net 3,092,506 1,877,351 Inventory 1,260,251 923,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 890,463 611,695 Income tax receivable 31,563 - Total current assets 6,699,842 5,465,484 Property and equipment, net 1,011,183 998,863 Right of use assets – operating leases, net 802,223 - Intangible assets, net 12,148,611 12,687,731 Goodwill 9,736,510 9,736,510 Total assets $ 30,398,369 $ 28,888,588 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,710,411 $ 5,519,159 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,787,949 1,135,551 Deferred revenues 175,956 175,956 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 199,690 - Income tax payable - 129,511 Line of credit, net of debt issuance costs of $23,359 and $31,145, respectively 748,048 531,804 Current portion of convertible notes payable, net of debt issuance costs of $192,607 and $0, respectively 918,504 - Current portion of notes payable, net of debt issuance costs of $74,667 and $0, respectively 789,214 313,572 Current portion of notes payable – related parties 1,016,917 932,701 Due to related party 75,082 140,682 Total current liabilities 12,421,771 8,878,936 Contingent consideration 520,000 520,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 613,809 - Convertible notes payable – related parties, net of debt discount of $416,667 and $466,667 related to the conversion feature, respectively 1,011,494 961,494 Notes payable, net of current portion 49,669 56,688 Notes payable – related parties, net of current portion 2,406,277 2,531,490 Deferred tax liability 341 341 Total liabilities 17,023,361 12,948,949 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 5,737,830 and 5,654,830 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5,738 5,655 Additional paid-in-capital 21,136,912 20,548,164 Accumulated deficit (8,736,463 ) (5,565,756 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Edison Nation, Inc. 12,406,187 14,988,063 Noncontrolling interests 968,821 951,576 Total stockholders’ equity 13,375,008 15,939,639 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,398,369 $ 28,888,588

Edison Nation, Inc. (formerly known as Xspand Products Lab, Inc.) and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues, net $ 5,968,255 $ 4,387,197 $ 11,706,789 $ 7,818,527 Cost of revenues 3,924,252 3,124,221 7,869,810 5,453,215 Gross profit 2,044,003 1,262,976 3,836,979 2,365,312 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 3,392,596 1,658,438 6,441,784 4,211,175 Operating loss (1,348,593 ) (395,462 ) (2,604,805 ) (1,845,863 ) Other (expense) income: Rental income 25,703 25,703 51,407 51,407 Interest expense (401,170 ) (277,602 ) (525,864 ) (365,137 ) Total other (expense) income (375,467 ) (251,899 ) (474,457 ) (313,730 ) Loss before income taxes (1,724,060 ) (647,361 ) (3,079,262 ) (2,159,593 ) Income tax expense 51,005 79,300 74,200 144,373 Net loss $ (1,775,065 ) $ (726,661 ) $ (3,153,462 ) $ (2,303,966 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (39,648 ) - 17,245 - Net loss attributable to Edison Nation, Inc. $ (1,735,417 ) $ (726,661 ) $ (3,170,707 ) $ (2,303,966 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.66 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 5,702,693 3,932,084 5,682,150 3,468,617

Edison Nation, Inc. (formerly known as Xspand Products Lab, Inc.) and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net loss attributable to Edison Nation, Inc. $ (3,170,707 ) $ (2,303,966 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 17,245 - Net loss (3,153,462 ) (2,303,966 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 633,570 79,262 Amortization of financing costs 391,223 266,944 Stock-based compensation 708,490 2,027,250 Amortization of right of use asset 155,408 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,215,155 ) (224,266 ) Inventory (336,544 ) 12,431 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (561,331 ) (1,118,270 ) Accounts payable 1,191,252 148,709 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 480,928 248,473 Repayment of operating lease liabilities (144,132 ) - Due from related party (65,600 ) (416,062 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,915,353 ) (1,279,495 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (106,770 ) (27,462 ) Purchase of loan held for investment - (500,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (106,770 ) (527,462 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Borrowings under lines of credit 240,000 - Borrowings under convertible notes payable 1,111,111 - Borrowings under notes payable 1,110,000 645,000 Repayments under lines of credit (31,542 ) - Repayments under notes payable (566,710 ) (645,000 ) Repayments under notes payable – related parties (40,997 ) (78,593 ) Net proceeds from sale of common stock - 5,358,570 Fees paid for financing costs (427,411 ) (99,444 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,394,451 5,180,533 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (627,672 ) 3,373,576 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 2,052,731 557,268 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 1,425,059 3,930,844 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 74,908 $ 34,757 Income taxes $ - $ - Noncash investing and financing activity: Shares issued to note holders $ 173,300 $ 67,500

