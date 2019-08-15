Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Edison Nation Inc    EDNT

EDISON NATION INC

(EDNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edison Nation, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:07am EDT

Revenue and Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2019 Increased 36.0% and 61.8%, respectively; Driven by Successful Product Launches and Efficiencies Across Platform

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), an inventor ecosystem driving IP, media and innovative consumer products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"During the first half of 2019, EDNT achieved significant revenue growth of 49.7%, to $11.7 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, driven by the continued success of our IP and the scale of our consumer brands ,” said Chris Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Edison Nation. "The company continues to aggressively source innovative ideas via our proprietary Edison Nation Innovation Platform, which selects the ‘best-of-the-best' inventions utilizing proprietary algorithms, and brings them to market quickly. EDNT’s intellectual property, media, and consumer product launch engine will continue to drive growth in 2019 and beyond. Simultaneously, we are leveraging our combined platform to achieve significant operational and cost efficiencies”.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue increased 36.0% to $5.97 million, compared to $4.39 million in the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily attributed to successful product launches and scaling of EDNT’s acquired brands throughout 2018.

Gross profit increased 61.8% to $2.04 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.26 million in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 34.2% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 28.8%, in the same period in 2018. The increase is primarily a result of a favorable product mix of goods sold to customers.

Operating expenses were $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.7 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to operating expenses incurred related to EDNT’s acquisition of Edison Nation Holdings, LLC and the transactions between EDNT’s subsidiaries, CBAV1, LLC and Cloud B, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $0.01 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company, having concluded the acquisition of Edison Nation LLC in 2018, anticipates a reduction of expenses as we continue to integrate the Company’s activities across the organization. See below under the heading, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of such measure to the most comparable measure calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.8 million, or ($0.30) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share in the same period in 2018.

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(1,775,065

)

 

$

(726,661

)

 

$

(3,153,462

)

 

$

(2,303,966

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

401,170

 

 

 

277,602

 

 

 

525,864

 

 

 

365,137

 

Income tax expense

 

 

51,005

 

 

 

79,300

 

 

 

74,200

 

 

 

144,373

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

332,187

 

 

 

39,631

 

 

 

633,570

 

 

 

79,262

 

EBITDA

 

 

(990,703

)

 

 

(330,128

)

 

 

(1,919,828

)

 

 

(1,715,194

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

346,071

 

 

 

306,000

 

 

 

708,490

 

 

 

2,027,250

 

Restructuring and severance costs

 

 

134,597

 

 

 

18,000

 

 

 

170,982

 

 

 

18,000

 

Transaction and acquisition costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

150,702

 

 

 

223,538

 

 

 

150,702

 

Other non-recurring costs

 

 

519,191

 

 

 

63,386

 

 

 

623,365

 

 

 

63,386

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

9,156

 

 

$

207,960

 

 

$

(193,453

)

 

$

544,144

 

At June 30, 2019, we had total current assets of approximately $6,700,000 and current liabilities of approximately $12,400,000 resulting in negative working capital of approximately $5,700,000. The negative working capital includes approximately $3.8 million related to unsecured trade payables in our Cloud B acquisition. In addition, our outstanding balances under notes payable includes $0.9 million related to Cloud B, Inc. CBAV1, LLC owns the senior secured position on the promissory note to Cloud B, Inc. in the amount of $2,270,000. In February 2019, CBAV1, LLC, pursuant to an Article 9 foreclosure action, perfected its secured UCC interest in all the assets of Cloud B, Inc. to partially satisfy the outstanding balance on the note and thereby making any payments of such Cloud B trade payables and notes unlikely in the future. In addition, S.R.M Entertainment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison Nation, Inc., was an unsecured creditor in the amount of approximately $1,700,000 which is not included in the $3,800,000 but at this time remains unpaid. The total liabilities of approximately $6,400,000, of which $1,700,000 has been eliminated in consolidation, are not expected to be satisfied due to the foreclosure. Prepaid and other assets increased $0.3 million to $0.9 million. A substantial amount of the increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets was for investment in new tooling placed with new suppliers of the Company's products to optimize and diversify manufacturing partners. Inventory increased $0.3 million, primarily due to the Company's recently launched "911 Help Now" product. Accounts receivable increased by $1.2 million. Cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30, 2019, totaled $1.4 million, as compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash is reflective of daily working capital fluctuations and the Company's investments in the working capital of companies acquired in 2018. The cash balance at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was $0.7 million as compared to $1.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 which reflects an increase of $0.7 million.

Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Edison’s Innovation Platform sources product ideas from an organically grown community of 200,000+. Coming December 2019, a mobile application will serve to facilitate further platform engagement.
  • Announced the return of Emmy award-winning TV show, "Everyday Edison’s" with a February 11, 2020 premier – Thomas Edison’s birthday - on a leading SVOD. This show is an inspirational reality TV series produced under license by Edison Nation, which chronicles the stories of first-time inventors as they launch their unique products into the marketplace in conjunction with the Edison Nation Online Innovation Platform. “Everyday Edisons” is produced by six-time Emmy Award winning producer Michael Cable.
  • Developed the Edison Academy, inventor centric master classes, teaching the fundamentals of product development and inventing. The Academy serves as a resource to provide ongoing value to the organically grown Edison community of 200,000+, while captivating prospective inventors previously disengaged from Edison Nation. This initiative creates revenue opportunities in the form of recurring monthly and annual subscription fees.
  • Appointed Toper Taylor, a leading entrepreneur and pioneer in the kids and family entertainment and consumer products industries, to its Board of Directors. Taylor has previously served as president of Nelvana, Cookie Jar, and Network of One. Edison Nation is excited to welcome Mr. Taylor to the Board at a vital time as they seek to expand their media related activities.
  • Launched exclusive new products for its theme park and entertainment customers, including Disney Parks and Resorts and Universal Studios including; Avatar Light Up Wood Sprite and Star Wars Baton and Shield Set for Disney Parks and Resorts; A Monsters Inc. interactive flashlight for Tokyo Disney; and a Jimmy Fallon microphone for Universal Resorts.
  • Licensed Ezy Dose Medi-Spout pill assist cap to Apothecary Products, a global leader in consumer wellness products. It is the second product licensed by Apothecary Products from Edison Nation’s innovator community in what is an enhanced effort to license Edison community ideas to established brand partners.
  • Expanded their Online Innovation Platform with the “Edison’s Design Challenge” that will encourage members of the innovation community to contribute to the design and innovation of products already in Edison Nation’s product launch pipeline.
  • Expanded the Edison Online Innovation Platform with its Entrepreneur Partnership. The Entrepreneur Partnership is an opportunity for brands to further leverage Edison Nation’s inventor community and proprietary range of services to launch new products or scale additional product line.

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), an inventor ecosystem driving IP, media and innovative consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to source innovative ideas for internal launch or license to brand partners. Throughout 2019 and beyond, Edison Nation looks to establish prominence in the media space through its television show “Everyday Edisons” and additional properties such as Edison Academy. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Management believes that because Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) certain non-cash expenses (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation) and (ii) expenses that are not reflective of the Company's core operating results over time (such as restructuring costs, litigation or dispute settlement charges or gains, and transaction-related costs), this measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure the Company's financial performance, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period. Edison Nation management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (a) as a measure of operating performance; (b) for planning and forecasting in future periods; and (c) in communications with the Company's Board of Directors concerning Edison Nation's financial performance. The Company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation and should not be used by investors as a substitute or alternative to net income or any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be used to supplement the Company's financial measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP to provide a more complete understanding of the trends affecting the business.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products and inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Edison Nation, Inc. (formerly known as Xspand Products Lab, Inc.) and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

June 30,
2019
(Unaudited)

 

 

December
31,
2018

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,425,059

 

 

$

2,052,731

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,092,506

 

 

 

1,877,351

 

Inventory

 

 

1,260,251

 

 

 

923,707

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

890,463

 

 

 

611,695

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

31,563

 

 

 

-

 

Total current assets

 

 

6,699,842

 

 

 

5,465,484

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,011,183

 

 

 

998,863

 

Right of use assets – operating leases, net

 

 

802,223

 

 

 

-

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

12,148,611

 

 

 

12,687,731

 

Goodwill

 

 

9,736,510

 

 

 

9,736,510

 

Total assets

 

$

30,398,369

 

 

$

28,888,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

6,710,411

 

 

$

5,519,159

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,787,949

 

 

 

1,135,551

 

Deferred revenues

 

 

175,956

 

 

 

175,956

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

199,690

 

 

 

-

 

Income tax payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

129,511

 

Line of credit, net of debt issuance costs of $23,359 and $31,145, respectively

 

 

748,048

 

 

 

531,804

 

Current portion of convertible notes payable, net of debt issuance costs of $192,607 and $0, respectively

 

 

918,504

 

 

 

-

 

Current portion of notes payable, net of debt issuance costs of $74,667 and $0, respectively

 

 

789,214

 

 

 

313,572

 

Current portion of notes payable – related parties

 

 

1,016,917

 

 

 

932,701

 

Due to related party

 

 

75,082

 

 

 

140,682

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

12,421,771

 

 

 

8,878,936

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

520,000

 

 

 

520,000

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

613,809

 

 

 

-

 

Convertible notes payable – related parties, net of debt discount of $416,667 and $466,667 related to the conversion feature, respectively

 

 

1,011,494

 

 

 

961,494

 

Notes payable, net of current portion

 

 

49,669

 

 

 

56,688

 

Notes payable – related parties, net of current portion

 

 

2,406,277

 

 

 

2,531,490

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

341

 

 

 

341

 

Total liabilities

 

 

17,023,361

 

 

 

12,948,949

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 5,737,830 and 5,654,830 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

 

 

5,738

 

 

 

5,655

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

21,136,912

 

 

 

20,548,164

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(8,736,463

)

 

 

(5,565,756

)

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Edison Nation, Inc.

 

 

12,406,187

 

 

 

14,988,063

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

968,821

 

 

 

951,576

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

13,375,008

 

 

 

15,939,639

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

30,398,369

 

 

$

28,888,588

 

Edison Nation, Inc. (formerly known as Xspand Products Lab, Inc.) and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

 

 

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Revenues, net

 

$

5,968,255

 

 

$

4,387,197

 

 

$

11,706,789

 

 

$

7,818,527

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

3,924,252

 

 

 

3,124,221

 

 

 

7,869,810

 

 

 

5,453,215

 

Gross profit

 

 

2,044,003

 

 

 

1,262,976

 

 

 

3,836,979

 

 

 

2,365,312

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

3,392,596

 

 

 

1,658,438

 

 

 

6,441,784

 

 

 

4,211,175

 

Operating loss

 

 

(1,348,593

)

 

 

(395,462

)

 

 

(2,604,805

)

 

 

(1,845,863

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

 

 

25,703

 

 

 

25,703

 

 

 

51,407

 

 

 

51,407

 

Interest expense

 

 

(401,170

)

 

 

(277,602

)

 

 

(525,864

)

 

 

(365,137

)

Total other (expense) income

 

 

(375,467

)

 

 

(251,899

)

 

 

(474,457

)

 

 

(313,730

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(1,724,060

)

 

 

(647,361

)

 

 

(3,079,262

)

 

 

(2,159,593

)

Income tax expense

 

 

51,005

 

 

 

79,300

 

 

 

74,200

 

 

 

144,373

 

Net loss

 

$

(1,775,065

)

 

$

(726,661

)

 

$

(3,153,462

)

 

$

(2,303,966

)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(39,648

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

17,245

 

 

 

-

 

Net loss attributable to Edison Nation, Inc.

 

$

(1,735,417

)

 

$

(726,661

)

 

$

(3,170,707

)

 

$

(2,303,966

)

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- basic and diluted

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.55

)

 

$

(0.66

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

 

 

5,702,693

 

 

 

3,932,084

 

 

 

5,682,150

 

 

 

3,468,617

 

Edison Nation, Inc. (formerly known as Xspand Products Lab, Inc.) and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Edison Nation, Inc.

 

$

(3,170,707

)

 

$

(2,303,966

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

17,245

 

 

 

-

 

Net loss

 

 

(3,153,462

)

 

 

(2,303,966

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

633,570

 

 

 

79,262

 

Amortization of financing costs

 

 

391,223

 

 

 

266,944

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

708,490

 

 

 

2,027,250

 

Amortization of right of use asset

 

 

155,408

 

 

 

-

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(1,215,155

)

 

 

(224,266

)

Inventory

 

 

(336,544

)

 

 

12,431

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(561,331

)

 

 

(1,118,270

)

Accounts payable

 

 

1,191,252

 

 

 

148,709

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

480,928

 

 

 

248,473

 

Repayment of operating lease liabilities

 

 

(144,132

)

 

 

-

 

Due from related party

 

 

(65,600

)

 

 

(416,062

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(1,915,353

)

 

 

(1,279,495

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(106,770

)

 

 

(27,462

)

Purchase of loan held for investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

(500,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(106,770

)

 

 

(527,462

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under lines of credit

 

 

240,000

 

 

 

-

 

Borrowings under convertible notes payable

 

 

1,111,111

 

 

 

-

 

Borrowings under notes payable

 

 

1,110,000

 

 

 

645,000

 

Repayments under lines of credit

 

 

(31,542

)

 

 

-

 

Repayments under notes payable

 

 

(566,710

)

 

 

(645,000

)

Repayments under notes payable – related parties

 

 

(40,997

)

 

 

(78,593

)

Net proceeds from sale of common stock

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,358,570

 

Fees paid for financing costs

 

 

(427,411

)

 

 

(99,444

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

1,394,451

 

 

 

5,180,533

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(627,672

)

 

 

3,373,576

 

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

 

 

2,052,731

 

 

 

557,268

 

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

 

$

1,425,059

 

 

 

3,930,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

74,908

 

 

$

34,757

 

Income taxes

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Noncash investing and financing activity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares issued to note holders

 

$

173,300

 

 

$

67,500

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDISON NATION INC
08:07aEDISON NATION, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/30EDISON NATION : Appoints New Board Member Toper Taylor
BU
06/20EDISON NATION : Announces the Licensing of the Ezy Dose Medi-Spout to Apothecary..
BU
06/19EDISON NATION : Announces the Early Repayment and Termination of Financing Agree..
BU
01/30Edison Nation, Inc. Announces Expansion of their Party Brand of Products at N..
GL
01/07EDISON NATION, INC. ANNOUNCES TWO NE : ‘Lullaplayer' and ‘My Buddy B..
GL
2018Edison Nation to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles on..
GL
2018Edison Nation, Inc. Provides Third Quarter 2018 Corporate Update and Financia..
GL
2018EDISON NATION, INC. LAUNCHES FIRST C : The 8-in-1 Smart Cooker
GL
2018Edison Nation, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Leading Children's Sleep Product..
GL
More news
Chart EDISON NATION INC
Duration : Period :
Edison Nation Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON NATION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher B. Ferguson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin James Ferguson President, Treasurer & Director
Philip J. Anderson CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
John P. Marchese Independent Director
Michael Palleschi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON NATION INC-59.06%13
HASBRO, INC39.25%14 439
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE23.98%13 519
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC27.90%12 714
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT0.60%8 780
MATTEL10.11%3 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group