Edison Nation : and 4Keeps Roses Launch A Joint Venture to Expand Distribution of Preserved Hand-Picked Roses That Last Two Years.

08/27/2019 | 08:06am EDT

Partnership will seek to grow distribution to up to 3,000 More Retail Stores by Valentine’s Day 2020.

Edison Nation, Inc. a full-service product development company, today announces joint venture with 4Keeps Roses, Inc.

4Keeps Roses, Inc. is a Los Angeles based company that specializes in preserved roses, flowers and associated gift products. Edison Nation is partnering with the company to expand the distribution of their branded flowers that are specially treated to last two or more years. The flowers are currently sold online at https://4keepsroses.com and at a leading convenience store chain. Expansion to 3,000 other retail locations is currently underway in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are truly excited to partner with Edison Nation and look forward to expanding our footprint into additional mass market outlets, amusement parks, and globally,” said Ronny Mirel, Dianne Magsari, and Sidney Richlin co-founders of 4Keeps Roses. “We expect our product sales to increase as we approach the Valentine’s Day holiday and to steadily build a year-round rose program that will be a great addition for any retailer that currently sells flowers.”

“Edison Nation is in the business of innovation, and we feel strongly that developing flowers which last more than two years are an incredible example of just that,” said Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation, Inc. “We are truly looking forward to this venture and uncovering further ways Edison Nation can help 4Keeps Roses scale.”

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. is a vertically integrated innovation aggregation and full-service product development and manufacturing company, offering innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Managers
NameTitle
Christopher B. Ferguson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin James Ferguson President, Treasurer & Director
Philip J. Anderson CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
John P. Marchese Independent Director
Michael Palleschi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON NATION INC-56.08%12
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE26.76%13 977
HASBRO, INC31.94%13 529
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC29.57%12 858
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT1.67%8 850
MATTEL-7.11%3 207
