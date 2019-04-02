PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: BOD CONFIRMS MARC BENAYOUN AS CEO AND SHARES 9 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT TARGETS, IN LINE WITH UN AND ENERGY AND CLIMATE PLAN GOALS

Specific CO2 emissions reduced to 0.26 kg/kWh by the end of 2030, renewable energy making up 40% of the production mix by the end of 2030, at least 30 smart building initiatives and involving 70% of employees in the use of social collaboration tools: these are some of the targets the company has identified to build a sustainable energy future.

Milan, April 2, 2019 - Today, the Edison Board of Directors, elected by the Shareholders' Meeting, confirmed Marc Benayoun as CEO with the required delegated powers.

The Board of Directors also re-elected the Board Committees, appointing: i) for the Control and Risk

Committee: Fabio Gallia (Chairperson), Paolo Di Benedetto, Xavier Girre; ii) for the Compensation Committee: Paolo di Benedetto (Chairman), Nathalie Tocci, Nicole Verdier-Naves; iii) for the Related Parties transactions Committee (former Committee of Independent Directors): Paolo Di Benedetto (Chairman), Fabio Gallia and Nathalie Tocci. Paolo Di Benedetto was nominated as Lead Independent Director.

All directors declared that they did not hold Edison shares at the date of appointment.

On the basis of the statements provided upon appointment by the three directors Fabio Gallia, Paolo Di Benedetto and Nathalie Tocci, the Board of Directors confirmed that they met the independence requirements pursuant to Legislative Decree 58/1998 (TUF) and the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana Spa, adopted by the Company. These checks and their outcomes were verified by the Board of Statutory Auditors.

The Board of Directors also shared 9 development targets aligned with the objectives promoted by the United Nations (Sustainable Development Goal SDGs) and the pillars of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan. This commitment, formalised in the 2018 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement (NFS) takes shape in the Sustainability Policy which identifies the following medium- and long-term targets:

1.Reduce specific CO2 emissions from electric power generation facilities to 0.26 kg/kWh from the current 0.29 kg/kWh by 2030;

2.Increase the production of electricity from renewable sources, reaching 40% by 2030;

3.Start at least 30 digital transformation projects by 2021;

4.Launch, by 2021, at least 30 design initiatives through the innovative BIM system;

5.Spread the use of social collaboration tools among roughly 70% of employees;

6.Involve at least 2,000 employees in inclusion projects by 2021;

7.Keep customer satisfaction high over time and consolidate the nationwide network by 2021, reaching 400 contact points;

