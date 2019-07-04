Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Edison SpA    EDNR   IT0003372205

EDISON SPA

(EDNR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Edison : Energean to buy Edison's oil and natural gas unit for $750 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 02:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Edison Company logo is seen at the hydroelectric power plant

(Reuters) - Israel-focused gas driller Energean said on Thursday it will buy Italian energy group Edison's oil and natural gas unit for an initial consideration of $750 million (596.14 million pounds).

The acquisition would significantly expand Energean's operations in the growing eastern Mediterranean gas hub, with a significant presence in Egypt's offshore basin.

Energean said it will likely pay an additional $100 million after gas production from the Cassiopea field in offshore Italy begins, which is expected in 2022.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Energean was the frontrunner to acquire these assets.

Energean expects the expanded group to produce over 140 kilobarrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed/d) in 2021 when the Karish and Tanin development projects come onstream.

The London-listed driller said Edison's portfolio, which includes assets in Italy, Algeria, Croatia, the British and Norwegian North Sea as well as Greece, adds net working interest production of 69 kboed/d.

Energean said it will finance the initial consideration for the deal through a short-term loan facility of $600 million and up to $265 million through equity financing.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDISON SPA -1.45% 1.02 End-of-day quote.7.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDISON SPA
02:58aEDISON : Energean to buy Edison's oil and natural gas unit for $750 million
RE
07/03Energean takes lead in race to buy Edison's oil and gas unit - sources
RE
06/19EDISON : Il Consiglio di Amministrazione nomina Nicola Monti Amministratore Dele..
PU
06/19EDISON : The Board of Directors appoints Nicola Monti Chief Executive Officer an..
PU
05/21EDISON : Nicola Monti proposed as new Chief Executive Officer and Marc Benayoun ..
PU
05/03EDISON : closes Q1 with revenues of 2.5 billion euros, EBITDA of 255 million eur..
PU
04/19EDISON : minutes of the ordinary shareholder's meeting of april 2, 2019
PU
04/17EDISON : e EnviTec Biogas insieme per lo sviluppo della mobilità sostenibile
PU
04/08EDISON : alla Design Week di Milano per partecipare alla costruzione di un futur..
PU
04/05EDISON : Outcome of the voluntary conversion of shaving shares in ordinary share..
PU
More news
Chart EDISON SPA
Duration : Period :
Edison SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Benayoun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman
Didier Calvez Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Serracane Director-Research Development & Innovation
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON SPA7.82%0
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-17.79%38 181
SEMPRA ENERGY27.74%37 920
ORSTED AS38.72%37 340
ENGIE10.94%37 243
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.45%37 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About