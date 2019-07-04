PRESS RELEASE
EDISON: PUBLICATION OF THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT RELATING TO TRANSACTIONS OF GREATER SIGNIFICANCE WITH RELATED PARTIES
Milan, July 4, 2019 - We follow up the press release dated June 19, 2019 by announcing that the information document relating to the project for the consolidation and strengthening of the Edison Group in the renewable energy sector, which incorporates, among other things, the transaction of greater significance with related parties and, in particular, the acquisition of 100% of EDF EN Italia Spa from EDF Renouvelables SA, is available to the public at Edison's registered office, on its website (www.edison.it), and on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarketStorage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 17221 of March 12, 2010, as amended
