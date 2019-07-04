Log in
EDISON SPA

(EDNR)
Edison: Publication of the information document relating to transactions of greater significance with related parties

07/04/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: PUBLICATION OF THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT RELATING TO TRANSACTIONS OF GREATER SIGNIFICANCE WITH RELATED PARTIES

Milan, July 4, 2019 - We follow up the press release dated June 19, 2019 by announcing that the information document relating to the project for the consolidation and strengthening of the Edison Group in the renewable energy sector, which incorporates, among other things, the transaction of greater significance with related parties and, in particular, the acquisition of 100% of EDF EN Italia Spa from EDF Renouvelables SA, is available to the public at Edison's registered office, on its website (www.edison.it), and on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarketStorage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 17221 of March 12, 2010, as amended

***

Edison Press Office

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it; Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718,lucia.caltagirone@edison.it; Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Edison Investor Relations:

Valeria Minazzi Investor Relator 02 6222 7889 - valeria.minazzi@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:12:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Benayoun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman
Didier Calvez Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Serracane Director-Research Development & Innovation
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON SPA7.82%6 187
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-17.79%38 997
ORSTED AS38.72%38 368
ENGIE10.94%37 796
SEMPRA ENERGY27.74%37 770
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.45%37 182
