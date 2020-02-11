Ediston Property Investment : Acquisition of Shares by CEO of Investment Manager

Log in
02/11/2020 | 02:14am EST

11 February 2020

Ediston Property Investment Company plc

(the 'Company')

Acquisition of Share Interests by CEO of Investment Manager

The Company is pleased to announce that Daniel O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Ediston Properties Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, purchased 500,000 Ordinary Shares of the Company at £0.87 per share, on 10 February 2020. This brings his holding in the Company to 858,448 shares in total.

END

For further information, please contact:

Ediston Properties Limited

Calum Bruce

Investec Bank Plc

David Yovichic

Will Barnett

Kaso Legg Communications

Ben Robinson

Stephanie Ross

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Chris Gibbons

info@ediston.com

+44 131 225 5599

David.Yovichic@investec.co.uk

+44 207 597 4952

epic@kl-communications.com

+44 (0) 203 995 6676

Epic.reit@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 846 9774

LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28

Disclaimer

Ediston Property Investment Company plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:12:07 UTC
