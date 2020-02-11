Ediston Property Investment : Acquisition of Shares by CEO of Investment Manager

11 February 2020

Ediston Property Investment Company plc

(the 'Company')

Acquisition of Share Interests by CEO of Investment Manager

The Company is pleased to announce that Daniel O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Ediston Properties Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, purchased 500,000 Ordinary Shares of the Company at £0.87 per share, on 10 February 2020. This brings his holding in the Company to 858,448 shares in total.

LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28