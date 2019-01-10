Log in
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT CO PLC (EPIC)
Ediston Property Investment : Dividend Declaration

01/10/2019 | 02:13am EST

To: RNS Company Announcements

Date: 10 January 2019

Company: Ediston Property Investment Company plc

LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28

Subject: Interim Dividend

Announcement of Interim Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (the 'Company') (LSE: EPIC) has today declared its interim dividend (property income distribution) payment in respect of the period from 1 December 2018 to 31 December 2018 of 0.4792 pence per share as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 17 January 2019

Record Date: 18 January 2019

Pay Date: 31 January 2019

This monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share equates to an annualised dividend level of 5.75 pence per share.

It is anticipated that the Company will pay a further monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share in February 2019 (for the month to 31 January 2019).

Enquiries:

Neelum Yousaf

Ediston Properties Limited

0131 225 5599

Donald Cameron

Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited

0131 550 3763

Disclaimer

Ediston Property Investment Company plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:08:04 UTC
