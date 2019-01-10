Ediston Property Investment : Dividend Declaration

To: RNS Company Announcements
Date: 10 January 2019
Company: Ediston Property Investment Company plc
LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28
Subject: Interim Dividend
Announcement of Interim Dividend
Ediston Property Investment Company plc (the 'Company') (LSE: EPIC) has today declared its interim dividend (property income distribution) payment in respect of the period from 1 December 2018 to 31 December 2018 of 0.4792 pence per share as timetabled below:
Ex-Dividend Date: 17 January 2019
Record Date: 18 January 2019
Pay Date: 31 January 2019
This monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share equates to an annualised dividend level of 5.75 pence per share.
It is anticipated that the Company will pay a further monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share in February 2019 (for the month to 31 January 2019).
Enquiries:
Neelum Yousaf
Ediston Properties Limited
0131 225 5599
Donald Cameron
Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited
0131 550 3763
Disclaimer
Ediston Property Investment Company plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:08:04 UTC