Ediston Property Investment : Dividend Declaration

To: RNS Company Announcements
Date: 6 June 2019
Company: Ediston Property Investment Company plc
LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28
Subject: Interim Dividend
Announcement of Interim Dividend
Ediston Property Investment Company plc (the 'Company') (LSE: EPIC) has today declared its interim dividend (property income distribution) payment in respect of the period from 1 May 2019 to 31 May 2019 of 0.4792 pence per share as timetabled below:
Ex-Dividend Date: 13 June 2019
Record Date: 14 June 2019
Pay Date: 28 June 2019
This monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share equates to an annualised dividend level of 5.75 pence per share.
It is anticipated that the Company will pay a further monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share in July 2019 (for the month to 30 June 2019).
Enquiries:
Neelum Yousaf
Ediston Properties Limited
0131 225 5599
Joanne Vas
Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited
0131 550 3756
Disclaimer
Ediston Property Investment Company plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:12:06 UTC