EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT CO PLC

(EPIC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/05 11:35:04 am
97.6 GBp   -0.91%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ediston Property Investment : Dividend Declaration

06/06/2019 | 02:13am EDT

To: RNS Company Announcements

Date: 6 June 2019

Company: Ediston Property Investment Company plc

LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28

Subject: Interim Dividend

Announcement of Interim Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (the 'Company') (LSE: EPIC) has today declared its interim dividend (property income distribution) payment in respect of the period from 1 May 2019 to 31 May 2019 of 0.4792 pence per share as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 13 June 2019

Record Date: 14 June 2019

Pay Date: 28 June 2019

This monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share equates to an annualised dividend level of 5.75 pence per share.

It is anticipated that the Company will pay a further monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share in July 2019 (for the month to 30 June 2019).

Enquiries:

Neelum Yousaf

Ediston Properties Limited

0131 225 5599

Joanne Vas

Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited

0131 550 3756

Disclaimer

Ediston Property Investment Company plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:12:06 UTC
