Ediston Property Investment : Dividend Declaration

To: RNS Company Announcements

Date: 6 June 2019

Company: Ediston Property Investment Company plc

LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28

Subject: Interim Dividend

Announcement of Interim Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (the 'Company') (LSE: EPIC) has today declared its interim dividend (property income distribution) payment in respect of the period from 1 May 2019 to 31 May 2019 of 0.4792 pence per share as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 13 June 2019

Record Date: 14 June 2019

Pay Date: 28 June 2019

This monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share equates to an annualised dividend level of 5.75 pence per share.

It is anticipated that the Company will pay a further monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share in July 2019 (for the month to 30 June 2019).

Enquiries:

Neelum Yousaf

Ediston Properties Limited

0131 225 5599

Joanne Vas

Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited

0131 550 3756