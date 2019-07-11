Ediston Property Investment : Dividend Declaration

To: RNS Company Announcements
Date: 11 July 2019
Company: Ediston Property Investment Company plc
LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28
Subject: Interim Dividend
Announcement of Interim Dividend
Ediston Property Investment Company plc (the 'Company') (LSE: EPIC) has today declared its interim dividend (property income distribution) payment in respect of the period from 1 June 2019 to 30 June 2019 of 0.4792 pence per share as timetabled below:
Ex-Dividend Date: 18 July 2019
Record Date: 19 July 2019
Pay Date: 31 July 2019
This monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share equates to an annualised dividend level of 5.75 pence per share.
It is anticipated that the Company will pay a further monthly dividend of 0.4792 pence per share in August 2019 (for the month to 31 July 2019).
Enquiries:
Neelum Yousaf
Ediston Properties Limited
0131 225 5599
Colin Murphy
Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited
0131 550 3766
Disclaimer
Ediston Property Investment Company plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:27:02 UTC