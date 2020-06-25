Ediston Property Investment : Investment Manager Acquisition of Share Interests

25th June 2020
Ediston Property Investment Company plc
(the 'Company')
Acquisition of Share Interests by Investment Manager
The Company is pleased to announce that 'Ediston', the Company's Investment Manager, has purchased 276,971 shares. The ordinary Shares of the Company were purchased at £0.50 per share, on 23rd June 2020. This acquisition brings the total number of shares owned by the Investment Manager, or by its management team, to 1.5 million shares as at 25th June 2020. The vast majority of these shares are accumulation shares with dividend receipts being automatically invested in share acquisitions by the Investment Management team on a monthly basis at the relevant days prevailing market price.
END
For further information, please contact:
|
Ediston Properties Limited
Calum Bruce
Investec Bank Plc
David Yovichic
Will Barnett
Kaso Legg Communications
Ben Robinson
Stephanie Ross
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Chris Gibbons
|
info@ediston.com
+44 131 225 5599
David.Yovichic@investec.co.uk
+44 207 597 4952
+44 207 597 5873
epic@kl-communications.com
+44 (0) 203 995 6672
+44 (0) 203 995 6676
epic.reit@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 846 9774
LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28
Disclaimer
Ediston Property Investment Company plc published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 15:03:03 UTC