Ediston Property Investment : Investment Manager Acquisition of Share Interests

25th June 2020

Ediston Property Investment Company plc

(the 'Company')

Acquisition of Share Interests by Investment Manager

The Company is pleased to announce that 'Ediston', the Company's Investment Manager, has purchased 276,971 shares. The ordinary Shares of the Company were purchased at £0.50 per share, on 23rd June 2020. This acquisition brings the total number of shares owned by the Investment Manager, or by its management team, to 1.5 million shares as at 25th June 2020. The vast majority of these shares are accumulation shares with dividend receipts being automatically invested in share acquisitions by the Investment Management team on a monthly basis at the relevant days prevailing market price.

LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28