Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ediston Property Investment Company plc    EPIC   GB00BNGMZB68

EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

(EPIC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 10:55:03 am
53 GBX   +2.71%
11:04aEDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Investment Manager Acquisition of Share Interests
PU
06/03EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
05/21EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Half-year Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ediston Property Investment : Investment Manager Acquisition of Share Interests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:04am EDT

25th June 2020

Ediston Property Investment Company plc

(the 'Company')

Acquisition of Share Interests by Investment Manager

The Company is pleased to announce that 'Ediston', the Company's Investment Manager, has purchased 276,971 shares. The ordinary Shares of the Company were purchased at £0.50 per share, on 23rd June 2020. This acquisition brings the total number of shares owned by the Investment Manager, or by its management team, to 1.5 million shares as at 25th June 2020. The vast majority of these shares are accumulation shares with dividend receipts being automatically invested in share acquisitions by the Investment Management team on a monthly basis at the relevant days prevailing market price.

END

For further information, please contact:

Ediston Properties Limited

Calum Bruce

Investec Bank Plc

David Yovichic

Will Barnett

Kaso Legg Communications

Ben Robinson

Stephanie Ross

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Chris Gibbons

info@ediston.com

+44 131 225 5599

David.Yovichic@investec.co.uk

+44 207 597 4952

+44 207 597 5873

epic@kl-communications.com

+44 (0) 203 995 6672

+44 (0) 203 995 6676

epic.reit@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 846 9774

LEI: 213800JRL87EGX9TUI28

Disclaimer

Ediston Property Investment Company plc published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 15:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMEN
11:04aEDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Investment Manager Acquisition of Share Interests
PU
06/03EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
05/21EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Half-year Report
PU
04/07EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Interim Dividend and Trading Update
PU
02/11EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Acquisition of Shares by CEO of Investment Manager
PU
01/29EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office
PU
01/29EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/27EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Notice of AGM
PU
2019EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
2019EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 20,8 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net income 2019 -1,76 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net Debt 2019 98,0 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2019 -103x
Yield 2019 6,73%
Capitalization 109 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2018 16,9x
EV / Sales 2019 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Ediston Property Investment Company plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel O'Neill Chief Executive Officer
William Anthony Hill Chairman
Robert Archibald Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jamie Skinner Independent Non-Executive Director
Imogen Moss Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC-42.22%136
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.84%37 539
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-18.12%35 128
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.15%29 121
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-20.75%28 293
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.75%27 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group