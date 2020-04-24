Log in
EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG

(ESUN)
Edisun Power Europe AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

04/24/2020

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
24-Apr-2020 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc press release
Zurich, April 24, 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. took place today. Owing to the ordinance adopted by the Swiss Federal Council to fight COVID-19, it was held without the physical presence of shareholders at the company's headquarters. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved with a large majority.

The independent proxy represented 378 shareholders with a total of 814'895 votes, which is equivalent to 78.7% of the share capital.

Rainer Isenrich (Chairman), José Luis Chorro López, Reto Klotz and Fulvio Micheletti were reelected to the Board of Directors for another term of office of one year.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.10 per share, which will be paid out on May 4, 2020. The creation of authorized capital amounting to a maximum of 500'000 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 30.00 each was likewise approved.

The minutes and the presentation to shareholders can be viewed on the Group's website. The presentation comments on questions raised in advance by the shareholders.

The next Annual General Meeting will be held on April 23, 2021 in Zurich.

https://www.edisunpower.com/en/home-en/investors-en/annual-general-meeting

For more information
Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com
Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 37 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France and Italy.


Language: English
Company: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätsstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
Income Statement Evolution
