Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power successfully completes capital increase 27-Nov-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad hoc press release Zurich, November 27, 2019 Edisun Power successfully completes capital increase On closure of bookbuilding the subscription/placing price was set at CHF 125. Overall, 415'000 new registered shares totaling CHF 51.9 million were placed with existing and new investors. The successful capital increase ensures Edisun Power Europe Ltd. has the equity funding to implement its growth strategy. Of the up to 415'000 new registered shares to be issued in the ordinary capital increase, 195'069 were taken up by existing shareholders in the subscription offer. A further 219'931 new registered shares were placed with institutional and private investors. In total, 415'000 new registered shares will be issued in the capital increase. Based on the subscription/placing price of CHF 125, this is equivalent to a capital increase of CHF 51.9 million. With the net proceeds of CHF 50.1 million, the company will chiefly realize photovoltaic projects in Portugal with an output of 134 MW. The first day of trading in the new registered shares on SIX Swiss Exchange is scheduled for November 28, 2019, with delivery of the new shares against payment of the subscription/placing price on November 29, 2019. Bank Vontobel AG acted as lead manager for the capital increase. For further information Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com Edisun Power Group A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 37 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France and Italy. Disclaimer This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. 