Edisun Power Europe AG: Shareholders approve ordinary capital increase

Zurich, November 12, 2019

At today's extraordinary general meeting the shareholders of Edisun Power approved the ordinary capital increase proposed by the Board of Directors with a 99.40% majority. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank the shareholders for their consent and for the expression of trust they have shown.

The period for exercising subscription rights will start on November 14, 2019 and end at noon CEWT on November 22, 2019. The bookbuilding period for the share placing will run from November 14 to noon CEWT on November 26, 2019. The subscription/placing price is between CHF 120 and CHF 130 and will be set by Edisun Power taking into account the exercise of subscription rights and the results of the share placing.

The issue and listing prospectus for the subscription offer is published on the Edisun Power website on November 13, 2019.

Indicative timetable

November 14, 2019 Shares go ex-subscription rights

Subscription period starts

Placing period starts November 22, 2019 Subscription period ends (noon CEWT) November 26, 2019 Placing period ends (noon CEWT) November 27, 2019 Announcement of result and subscription/placing price November 28, 2019 Listing and first day of trading of new registered shares on

SIX Swiss Exchange November 29, 2019 Delivery of and payment for new registered shares

For further information

Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com

Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com



Edisun Power Group

A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 37 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France and Italy.

