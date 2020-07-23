Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Editas Medicine, Inc.    EDIT

EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.

(EDIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2020 Results and Corporate Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the second quarter of 2020.

To access the call, please dial 844-348-3801 (domestic) or 213-358-0955 (international) and provide the passcode 9185596. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Editas Medicine website.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Mark

image desc for 52
Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com

Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
04:02pEditas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2020 Result..
GL
07/07Editas Medicine and Azzur Group Announce a Multi-year Agreement for EDIT-301 ..
GL
07/07British newspaper publisher Reach to cut 550 jobs
RE
06/26EDITAS MEDICINE : Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercis..
AQ
06/25EDITAS MEDICINE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
06/23EDITAS MEDICINE : Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
AQ
06/23EDITAS MEDICINE : Announces Offering of Common Stock
AQ
06/15EDITAS MEDICINE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
06/12Editas Medicine Presents Pre-Clinical Data from a Study of EDIT-301 with Sick..
GL
05/15EDITAS MEDICINE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -178 M - -
Net cash 2020 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 859 M 1 859 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 62,5x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Editas Medicine, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,44 $
Last Close Price 30,20 $
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cynthia L. Collins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Mullen Chairman
Harry R. Gill Senior Vice President-Operations
Michelle Robertson Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles Albright Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.1.99%1 859
LONZA GROUP60.53%45 344
MODERNA, INC.325.49%32 360
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.33%31 429
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.76%30 610
INCYTE CORPORATION20.67%22 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group