EDP ​​ Energias de Portugal S A : Subsidiary Fined by Portuguese Competition Authority

By Pietro Lombardi



A subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal SA (EDP.LB) has been fined 48 million euros ($53 million) by the Portuguese Competition Authority for alleged abuse of a dominant position.

The decision by the authority is related to the participation of the subsidiary, EDP-Gestao da Producao de Energia, SA, in the balancing services market between 2009 and 2013, the Portuguese energy company said Thursday.

The company said it disagrees with the assessment of the authority and said EDP and its subsidiary "have always acted in accordance with the existing legal and contractual framework and with competition law."

"EDP and EDP Producao are reviewing the decision and its respective grounds and will make use of all legal remedies available to secure their rights, notably by lodging an appeal with the Competition, Regulation and Supervision Court," it said.

