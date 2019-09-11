EDP ​​ Energias de Portugal S A : issues a 600 million 7-year bond

Lisbon, September 10th 2019: EDP Finance BV priced today an issuance of debt instruments ('Notes') in the total amount of € 600,000,000 maturing in September 2026 with a coupon of 0.375%, corresponding to a yield of 0.43%.

Notes will be issued under EDP and EDP Finance B.V.'s Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (MTN) and application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin. This issuance will be used for the financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, of EDP's Eligible Green Project Portfolio, which consists of renewable projects - wind and solar - of EDP Renováveis, as set out in EDP's Green Bond Framework, available on EDP's website.

BofAML, BBVA, Citi, Commerzbank, ICBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Societe Generale acted as Joint-Bookrunners.

This information is disclosed to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code.